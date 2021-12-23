ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Escape your comfort zone! How to face your fears - and improve your health, wealth and happiness

By Emine Saner
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hNNwg_0dUJqWff00
Illustration: Steven Gregor/The Guardian

The “comfort zone” is a reliable place of retreat, especially in times of stress – living through a global pandemic, for instance. But psychologists have long ƒextolled the benefits of stepping outsideit, too. The clinical psychologist Roberta Babb advises regularly reviewing how well it is serving you. The comfort zone can, she says, become a prison or a trap, particularly if you are there because of fear and avoidance.

Babb says people can be “mentally, emotionally, physically, socially, occupationally” stimulated by facing their fears or trying something uncomfortable. “Adaptation and stimulation are important parts of our wellbeing, and a huge part of our capacity to be resilient. We can get stagnant, and it is about growing and finding different ways to be, which then allows us to have a different life experience.”

Facing fears can increase confidence and self-esteem, she adds, and achieving a goal is associated with a release of dopamine, the feel-good hormone. “Then you start to feel better about yourself – you’re aware of what you can do, more willing to take positive risks. You have more energy. It’s a kind of domino effect.”

In her bestselling 1987 book, Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway, Susan Jeffers advised people to try something “small or bold” outside their comfort zone each day, building confidence “so that stretching your comfort zone becomes easier and easier”. But it isn’t about becoming generally “fearless”, as if we could override all of human evolution. “People often ask: ‘How can I prevent myself from ever having those kinds of fearful responses?’ My initial reaction is: ‘You wouldn’t want to live life without the ability to experience fear,’” says Ethan Kross, professor of psychology and management, director of the Emotion and Self Control Lab at the University of Michigan, and author of Chatter: The Voice in Our Head and How to Harness It. Fear, when appropriate, is a safety mechanism, but “it can sometimes become miscalibrated, so that the fear doesn’t match the reality of the circumstance”.

Kross doesn’t see the benefit of taking on fears for the sake of it – you don’t have to jump out of a plane or do a bungee jump unless you think it will drastically improve your life. Instead, he says, it’s about facing the fears, or overcoming the discomfort, that prevents us from doing the things “that are really important for our wellbeing, our relationships and our performance. Those are the instances in which you want to try to regulate the fear.”

Different things are daunting to different people, of course, and there is a spectrum to their severity. It could be going on a date, or giving a presentation at work, or having a difficult conversation with a relative. It could be making a big decision, such as leaving a relationship, or a job. It may be relatively minor – getting up an hour earlier to exercise might not trigger a debilitating phobia, but might feel uncomfortable – and it could still bring benefits to your life.

It’s hard to generalise, says Kross, about the psychological effect of facing one’s fears, or stepping outside the comfort zone, but doing it can change the way you think. “When you’re afraid of something, you have a mental representation that tells you it’s dangerous. If you then go through that situation, and learn ‘This wasn’t as bad as I thought it was’, that, typically, will update that mental portrayal of the situation.” There are clearly more tangible potential rewards for stepping outside your comfort zone, too – a better social life, a pay rise, more intimacy in a relationship, a new skill.

In her book Fear Less, the performance psychologist Pippa Grange sets out the ways that living in a “fear culture” affects our lives. “It may have shrunk you, so you have stayed small in some ways, limiting your potential and what you can achieve. Fear can also stiffen you into rigid over-control of yourself and the people around you. And it can also push you into painful, burning shame. All of these things send you down a rabbit hole away from your real potential as a human being.” Many of the fears that keep us safely within our comfort zone are what Grange calls “not-good-enough” fear – fear of being exposed, rejected, of not being loved. One way of tackling it, writes Grange, is her “see, face, replace” strategy: explore the fear, face the impact it has on your life, then replace it with something, such as a different story, or a sense of purpose or humour.

Get comfortable with the idea, when trying something new, that failure is possible, says Babb – or rather, don’t view it as failure. “We go in with a perfectionistic idea about achievement, and that we should be able to do it. The reality is, outside our comfort zone, why would we know how to do it? That’s the whole process.”

If you are ready to expand your comfort zone, consider breaking down the uncomfortable action into steps, advises Babb. “People think about going from zero to 100, as opposed to all the different steps in between. This is linked to a cognitive behavioural therapy technique called exposure and habituation – you are building up to what you want to do. You have an opportunity to celebrate the little wins that give you a boost of confidence and energy, which makes it exciting.”

Kross says “different tools work for different people in different situations, and there’s a bit of self-experimentation that’s required”. He also recommends building exposure to demonstrate the way our “fear responses are often out of sync with the actual danger. When we confront those situations, we quickly learn it’s not actually so bad.”

Another technique he recommends is to “coach” yourself through a situation. The idea, he says, is that we’re much better at giving advice to other people than to ourselves. “So what would you say to someone else? Use your own name: ‘All right Ethan, here’s how you’re going to manage the situation.’ We call this ‘distanced self-talk’. One of the reasons we think it’s useful is because the link between using a name, and thinking about someone else, is very strong in the mind. It switches your perspective, it gives you some distance, which helps you think more rationally about the situation.”

Turning a fear into a “challenge” can also help to overcome it. “In a situation,” says Kross, “we ask ourselves two questions, often subconsciously: what is required of me, and do I have the resources to deal with it? If you determine ‘No, I can’t do it,’ that’s a ‘threat response’ and it is associated with [negative] behavioural and physiological reactions – you perform less well under stress.” Switching the answer to “Yes, I can do this”, makes it “a ‘challenge response’,” says Kross. Distanced self-talk can help: “It activates that challenge response. You can consciously choose to change the way you think about a situation.”

It means that, if you are ready to step outside your comfort zone – or rather broaden it – you can start right now.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

There’s nothing simple about being labelled autistic

Matthew Belmonte is correct in decrying the autism label, but he does not go far enough: it can be a very serious handicap to be so labelled (Letters, 21 December). Advancement in employment is generally easiest for people who are team players with interpersonal skills. When I discovered my own autistic traits 20 years ago, initially through identifying with Liane Holliday Willey’s book Pretending to be Normal, I soon realised that my 38-year career to that date had been critically dependent on cognitively superimposing neurotypical layers over my behaviour as far as possible.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
Tech Times

Smart Drugs: Tips And Advice On How To Improve Your Mental Health

Taking care of your physical health is important, and just as important is taking care of your mental health. Having a healthy mind in a healthy body leads to higher levels of productivity and much more focus on things that matter rather than worrying about unnecessary things, which can lead to you wasting your time and energy. One of the easiest ways to improve your mental health is through smart drugs, that is - nootropics. Because they can make such a significant impact, here are a few tips and advice on how you can use them to improve your mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comfort Zone#Stress#Hormone
WYTV.com

Holiday advice from your friends at Daybreak: Tackling stress, anxiety

(WYTV) – Do you have guests coming over for the holidays?. Say, unwelcome guests by the names of loneliness, money problems, family demands and unrealistic expectations?. The stress and anxiety can lead to sadness and depression….what a holiday!. But mental health experts have tips to take back your...
MENTAL HEALTH
Inc.com

Emotionally Intelligent People Embrace These 10 Simple Rules

Put these rules into practice, and start making emotions work for you, instead of against you. "How can I improve my emotional intelligence?" That's a question I get asked a lot. And over the past year I've used this column to focus on answering that question--by providing simple rules that are not only easy to remember, but that you can start putting into practice right away.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Holistic Psychologist

How To Set Boundaries In Your Life And Feel More In Control

It does not require you to set yourself on fire to keep others warm. How to set boundaries in your lifeImage from Canva. Many things in life can feel out of control. You don’t have to be a victim of circumstance or someone else’s moods. There are several ways you can set your boundaries and let others know what you will and won’t accept.
psychologytoday.com

Four Ways to Take Your Happiness to the Next Level

People often restrict their ability to get the most out of even the most positive experiences in life. New research tests a four-step model for learning how to change the way you process events that have the potential to make you happier. Try going through the four steps of experiencing,...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
Jennifer Bonn

What are your escapes?

Mental health has been a common topic lately for obvious reasons. We are struggling with the fear from the pandemic and all the conflicting information on the best ways to deal with it, many have lost loved ones, jobs have been lost, and people have had to be creative and innovative to survive. There is a lot of uncertainty and emotions are high, so we all need to have healthy escapes. Let me tell you a few of mine and suggest a few others that might work for you.
PsyPost

Eye-tracking study suggests that people with social anxiety not only avoid looking at strangers but also their surroundings

A new study published in the journal PLOS One suggests that social anxiety is characterized by increased avoidance, rather than hypervigilance, during social situations. The naturalistic study tracked participants’ eye gazes as a stranger entered the room and found that participants with higher social anxiety showed a shorter initial fixation to the stranger and lower visual exploration of the environment.
MENTAL HEALTH
mensjournal.com

How to Improve Your Sleep on a Budget

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Getting a good night’s rest is one...
YOUTUBE
Clean Eating

7 Instant Happiness Hacks That’ll Improve Your Mood

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. If your day is bringing your mood down or you’re stuck in a funk, you don’t have to write it off altogether. You can boost your happiness and brighten your outlook instantaneously – seriously! We’ve got simple tips and tricks that’ll improve your mood in no time at all, and they’re so easy you can try them anywhere, anytime you’re feeling sad, frustrated or just a bit blah.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fast Company

Developing this skill can support happiness at work and in life

Our ancestors have been creating things for millennia, making tools and dwellings, and drawing hands or animals on cave walls. Now people everywhere are turning to crafting as a coping mechanism during COVID-19. They believe creativity is helping them find more happiness. And science suggests they may be right. According...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
Knowridge Science Report

These people can fight COVID-19 much better than others

In a new study from the University of California Los Angeles, researchers found people who’ve had a COVID-19 infection and received a vaccine have high-quality antibodies that act against spike variants—and more effectively than either group alone. The pandemic continues to propagate, in part, because as the coronavirus...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid?The bottom line is – you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to the Covid-19, however....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

92K+
Followers
42K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy