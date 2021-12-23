KYW Medical Report: As trust in science erodes, virus rages on

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent in the fight against COVID-19, but the most valuable weapons could be free.

If you ask long-practicing physicians what the keys to a successful career are, you will get a wide variety of answers, but there are two things that come up again and again: being trusted by patients and never causing harm.

However, it is clear some of this trust has eroded. Many have stated they either have not trusted science or have felt that doctors’ advice could harm them.

When you combine mixed messages and thousands of voices on social media, it is difficult to achieve a unified front — and the virus continues to take advantage of this.

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.