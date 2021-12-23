ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

KYW Medical Report: As trust in science erodes, virus rages on

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmpMo_0dUJqUuD00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent in the fight against COVID-19, but the most valuable weapons could be free.

If you ask long-practicing physicians what the keys to a successful career are, you will get a wide variety of answers, but there are two things that come up again and again: being trusted by patients and never causing harm.

However, it is clear some of this trust has eroded. Many have stated they either have not trusted science or have felt that doctors’ advice could harm them.

When you combine mixed messages and thousands of voices on social media, it is difficult to achieve a unified front — and the virus continues to take advantage of this.

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kyw Medical Report#Kyw Newsradio#Medical Reports#Independence Blue Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Within the fight against the virus, a fight for trust

The Wyoming Department of Health spent roughly $1.5 million of federal funding promoting COVID-19 vaccination in 2021. The advertising campaign — which promoted jabs via social media and flyers shipped to Jackson P.O. boxes — pushed one simple message: Vaccinations save lives, and the vaccine will protect you and your community.
JACKSON, WY
Tifton Gazette

Tift reports 10 virus cases

TIFTON – Tift County has reported no COVID-19-related deaths in the past week and 10 new virus cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Tift County has reported 140 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH. The same number reported by the state for the past two weeks.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
Beach Radio

NJ reports record-high COVID-19 cases in ‘still raging’ pandemic

TRENTON – New Jersey health officials announced a record-high number of known new COVID-19 infections Friday. The 8,089 new cases include 6,260 confirmed by PCR testing and 1,829 detected by antigen tests. Subtracting out past duplicate cases and people whose antigen positives were confirmed by PCR tests, the total number of cases jumped 7,397 from a day earlier.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy