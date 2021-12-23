ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Yemen: 8 million face reduced rations amid funding shortages, says UN

neworleanssun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], December 23 (ANI): The UN food relief agency warned on Wednesday that it is running out of funds to continue providing food assistance to 13 million Yemenis. From January, eight million who are going hungry in Yemen will receive a...

www.neworleanssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.N. shrinks Yemen food rations in "desperate measures"

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Wednesday it will reduce food rations for 8 million people in Yemen from January due to a lack of funding from donors, warning the cuts will push more people into starvation. Families on reduced handouts will receive barely half...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Yemen war: Funding crisis forces UN to cut food assistance

The World Food Programme (WFP) has been forced to reduce food assistance to eight million people in need in Yemen because it is running out of funds. From January, affected families will get barely half the daily minimum ration from the UN agency. The five million Yemenis at immediate risk...
CHARITIES
Telegraph

Eight million people relying on food aid in Yemen will have rations cut in half

Eight million people relying on food aid in Yemen will have their rations cut in half, due to a lack of funding from donors including the UK. The cuts come as the World Food Programme (WFP) warns that half of all Yemeni families do not have enough to eat – an increase from one in three at the beginning of the year.
ADVOCACY
albuquerquenews.net

OIC nations pledge fund for Afghanistan as millions face hunger, poverty

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 20 (ANI): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has vowed to set up a humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan as the country is witnessing a major crisis with millions facing poverty and hunger. Pakistan organised a summit of foreign ministers from the OIC. An OIC resolution released...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Food Crisis#Un#Ani#Yemenis#The World Food Programme#Wfp
AFP

UN agency says to cut food aid to Yemen for want of funds

The World Food Programme said Wednesday it was "forced" to cut aid to Yemen due to lack of funds, and warned of a surge in hunger in the war-torn country.   Yemen has been devastated by a civil war between the Saudi-backed government and Iran-backed Huthi rebels since 2014, and millions of civilians are on the brink of famine.
CHARITIES
manisteenews.com

Yemen rebels allow UN flights temporarily into Sanaa airport

CAIRO (AP) — The Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Tuesday they are temporarily allowing U.N. humanitarian flights to land at the airport in the capital, Sanaa, following a weeklong halt in flights into the northern, rebel-held territory. The rebel Houthis, who control Sanaa and much of Yemen's north, had...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Guardian

Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Saudi-led coalition launches 'large-scale' Yemen operation after deadly strike

The Saudi-led coalition on Saturday launched a "large-scale" assault on Yemen after missiles fired by Iran-backed Huthi rebels killed two people in the kingdom, the first such deaths in three years. In a statement on the Huthis' Telegram channel, he said the rebels had launched three ballistic missiles on Jazan, a southern region of the kingdom bordering Yemen.
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerquenews.net

UN agency begins COVID vaccine rollout for 7,500 stranded migrants in Yemen

Geneva [Switzerland], December 16 (ANI): The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has begun a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for migrants stranded in Yemen. The goal is to inoculate around 7,500 people at its Migrant Response Points in Aden and Ma'rib. IOM's Chief of Mission, Christa Rottensteiner, explained that "immunizing people on...
WORLD
AFP

Saudi-led coalition hits Yemen rebel camp in ramped up air war

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said Sunday it struck a Huthi rebel camp in the capital Sanaa, as it intensified an aerial bombing campaign against the Iran-backed insurgents. The coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government against the Huthis in a civil war, said it destroyed weapons storehouses in the rebel-held capital, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA). "The operation in Sanaa was an immediate response to an attempt to transfer weapons from Al-Tashrifat camp in Sanaa," it said in a statement, adding it "destroyed weapons warehouses". The coalition is scheduled to hold a news conference on Sunday at which it has said it will show evidence of involvement by Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in the Yemeni conflict.
MIDDLE EAST
newschain

UN says 22 million Ethiopians will need food aid in 2022

An estimated 22 million Ethiopians will require humanitarian assistance in 2022, according to a United Nations report. Ethiopia’s already high humanitarian needs are expected to rise in the coming year due to conflict, drought, flooding, disease outbreaks and locust infestation, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
AFRICA
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Taliban attack Iranians at Iran-Afghanistan border, reports say

Iranian border guards clashed with Taliban forces along the Iran-Afghanistan border on Wednesday after the Taliban opened fire on Iranian farmers, according to reports. Local journalist Reza Khaasteh shared unverified video of the scene on Twitter, which appeared to show Iranian soldiers using heavy artillery to push back against the Taliban militants.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘You will be hanged’: Inside story of how girls from Afghan youth football team escaped Taliban

Women and girls beaten and threatened with death for playing football in Afghanistan have revealed the horror of their long and harrowing journey to safety in Britain.Saberyah, a 24-year-old Chelsea fan and the captain of the Afghan national youth development team, and teammates endured months of torment after the Taliban seized control of their homeland, including beatings that left them “screaming.”This newspaper revealed in early September how 32 players were left stranded and in danger after the British-backed government and armed forces fled. Now, in exclusive interviews with The Independent, some have recounted their ordeal and the “grave threats”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Afghan mother forced to give away one of her newborn twins due to worsening hunger crisis

An Afghan mother was forced to give one of her newborn twins away due to not having enough food for both of the children to eat.Save the Children warned growing numbers of families are struggling to find enough food to survive as Afghanistan’s acute hunger crisis spirals out of control since the Taliban seized control of the country in mid-August.Bibi*, a 40-year-old, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, earlier this year but has now been pushed into giving one of the twins up due to not having sufficient money to feed her eight children.She said: “We have...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy