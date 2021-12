It is still a three-horse race. That is the message that came through loud and clear at Villa Park as Chelsea battled to a 3-1 win over Aston Villa.The scoreline suggests a degree of ease, but it was only in the dregs of this match that there was any real comfort for Chelsea, once Jorginho had slotted the second of his two penalties on Boxing Day. The first was an equaliser to Reece James’s own goal that gave Villa a surprise but deserved lead 28 minutes in. Yet the lion’s share of the praise belongs to Romelu Lukaku, who returned...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO