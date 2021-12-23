Sheriff's blotter

This was originally published on Nov. 8, 2021.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Every gun shell left behind at a crime scene tells a story, and technology can help investigators uncover the plot.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives runs a nationwide computer database that helps local police solve crimes. Entries quadrupled between 2019 and 2020.
Yellow numbers on the ground at crime scenes represents evidence, a shell casing from a bullet fired. The casings contain a gun’s signature.
“Each firearm makes distinct markings on the shell casing,” Will McCrary, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF St. Paul Field Division said.
They are collected and...
Comments / 0