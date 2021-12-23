ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sheriff's blotter

Coeur d'Alene Press
 5 days ago

Day Shift handled the following notable calls: Deputies handled a possible stalking report. Upon further investigation it was determined that the R/P was having a mental health issue and was not being stalked. The family was provided some information on how to deal with the...

cdapress.com

Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Richard Schumacker, 38, for Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Schumacker was arrested after Deputies were called to an injury accident at Highway 92 and 290th Street on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported one traffic citation between Dec. 5-14, for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle. In addition to the traffic citation, the following activity was reported. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead Inside Car Parked At Walmart: Coroner

A man was found dead in a car parked at Walmart in central Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities say. The man was found in his vehicle, which he is thought to have been living in at the East York Walmart located at 2801 East Market Street on Saturday afternoon, according to the coroner.
STAMFORD, CT
colliersheriff.org

Collier County Sheriff's Office

Three convicted felons from Florida’s east coast are facing new charges following a grand theft from a Collier County store earlier this month and a pursuit Wednesday that ended at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. “These arrests send a strong message to criminals: Don’t come to Collier County to...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Accuse Suspect Of Getting Combative With Officers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Coraopolis man faces charges after allegedly taking money from a home in Kiski Township, threatening officers and then fighting with them. Kiski Police accuse Michael Hungerford of taking $10 from a home on Florida Avenue and of repeatedly calling the police station, making threats while intoxicated yesterday afternoon. A short time later, police say he showed up at the station and got combative with officers in the lobby. He faces a long list of charges and allegedly attacked an officer while being taken into the Armstrong County Jail.
CORAOPOLIS, PA
Cleveland.com

Knock-knock, who’s there? A.T.F. -- Pepper Pike Police Blotter

After receiving notice from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms that agents would be executing a search warrant at a local home on Dec. 16, Pepper Pike police got a followup call around 8:45 a.m. that the door on the home being searched had been damaged in the process. This necessitated a local police report being filed, with no further details available.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
CBS Minnesota

ATF Technology Helps Connect Guns To Crime Scenes

This was originally published on Nov. 8, 2021. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Every gun shell left behind at a crime scene tells a story, and technology can help investigators uncover the plot. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives runs a nationwide computer database that helps local police solve crimes. Entries quadrupled between 2019 and 2020. Yellow numbers on the ground at crime scenes represents evidence, a shell casing from a bullet fired. The casings contain a gun’s signature. “Each firearm makes distinct markings on the shell casing,” Will McCrary, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF St. Paul Field Division said. They are collected and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Public Safety
Sandusky Register

Rape suspect found dead

SANDUSKY — Police said a man accused of sex crimes involving a child, who walked away from the Erie County Courthouse in the middle of his trial on Monday, was found dead later in the day. Denando Dante, 41, of Campbell Street in Sandusky, died of an apparent self-inflicted...
SANDUSKY, OH
WNCT

Man sentenced to 1,823 years in prison to be set free

Lawrence Stephens was a homeless restaurant worker and only 18 years old in 2001 when he and several others pulled off a home invasion robbery in the Seaford section of York County. According to his attorney, no one was home, no shots were fired and no one was injured.
HAMPTON, VA
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
local21news.com

UPDATE| Police release identity of man found dead in Walmart parking lot

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner has released the identity of a man found dead in his car in the East York Walmart parking lot. Officials say 55-year-old Frank Nispel is believed to have been living out of his vehicle and the car was noted to have possibly been parked at the shopping center for a few days.
YORK COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Pregnant librarian killed after pulling gun on motorcyclist in road rage row

A pregnant librarian was killed after she allegedly pulled a gun on a motorcyclist in a road rage row in Florida.Sara Nicole Morales, 35, was shot dead by Andrew Derr during a confrontation outside her home in Orange City on 20 November.The incident began when Ms Morales allegedly intentionally hit Mr Derr’s motorcycle with her car on North Volusia Avenue and fled the scene, the Orange City Police Department said in a news release.Mr Derr and a witness called police and followed Ms Morales to an intersection where they demanded she stop to await officers’ arrival.When she refused to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer sacked for racial slur found during murder photos investigation

A police officer has been sacked after an investigation into photos taken of two murdered sisters found that he had used a racial slur in a text. PC Harry Chandler, who was an officer in the Metropolitan Police, used the racially offensive word “p***” in a WhatsApp message to another police officer. He was discussing which area of London to rent a flat in, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said. The slur was revealed during an investigation into photographs taken of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley in 2020. Two Metropolitan Police officers, Jamie Lewis and Deniz...
PUBLIC SAFETY

