Audi S8 (D2)

The second-generation Q3 was a big advance on its predecessor, in terms of its exterior and interior design, as well as its usability. Naturally it's a lot safer too, and while you can pay heavily for the privilege of Q3 ownership, it's arguably a price worth paying, since the Q3 is such a good all-rounder. When we pitched the Q3 against the Volvo XC40 in petrol form it was the German that came out on top, but in a three-way diesel test that compared the Q3 against the Range Rover Evoque and Volvo XC40, the Audi was beaten by both of those alternatives; they offered better refinement along with smoother engines and transmissions. So while you'll probably love the Q3, just check before buying that it really is the best option for you.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO