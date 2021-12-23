Alliant Energy expects area solar projects to be complete by end of 2023

TOWN OF BELOIT

Major solar energy projects backed by Alliant Energy in Rock and Green counties are moving forward heading into the new year as the company looks to eliminate all coal from its power generating stations by 2040, a decade ahead of schedule, energy company officials told Adams Publishing Group.

By the end of 2023, Alliant plans to add 1,089 megawatts of solar energy production throughout Wisconsin. This effort includes 12 projects across nine counties. Collectively, these projects would add nearly 1,100 megawatts of solar energy generation to the state’s energy grid by the end of 2023—enough to power nearly 300,000 homes.

“Successful execution of our Clean Energy Blueprint in Wisconsin will help us reach a 50% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions and a 75% reduction in water usage for our fossil-fuel generation by 2030,” said Tim Kreft, Alliant’s senior manager of strategic projects.

Town of BeloitConstruction on Alliant’s $93 million Paddock Solar Project is expected to begin in 2022 and wrap up toward the end of 2023. The project will provide about $260,000 in shared revenue for the town and Rock County, offer income for participating landowners, and create a few hundred new jobs.

The solar project, located off Highway 213, will generate enough power to sustain 16,900 homes in Wisconsin. Solar panels will be installed on about 468 acres of land and generate an estimated 65 megawatts of electricity.

The project currently is waiting on the state Public Service Commission’s review and subsequent approval of the project, after which time construction is expected to begin. Kreft estimated the project could receive approval by June.

Once built, the project will consist of 210,000 solar panels and create $260,000 annually in tax revenue for the town of Beloit and Rock County.

Town of FultonWork on the $62 million North Rock Solar Project, a 50-megawatt solar energy farm, started in August 2021 and is more than 40% complete, with 55% of all piles and 5% of trackers installed at the site in the town of Fulton. Kreft said he hopes the project will be completed in the first half of 2023.

The onsite civil work, including access road construction and site grading, is nearly complete. Electrical cable installation is roughly 50% complete with more than 140,000 feet of cable installed to date. Pilings, the metal columns which anchor the solar array structures to the ground, are currently being installed.

The project consists of approximately 163,000 solar panels and is projected to generate $200,000 in tax revenue.

Burns & McDonnell is managing the construction.

Town of DecaturConstruction on a $78 million, 400-acre project in the town of Decatur in Green County is pending Public Service Commission approval, and construction is expected to follow the commission’s ruling next summer.

The Green County project will be made up of 162,000 solar panels. It is expected to generate $200,000 in annual tax revenue for the city of Brodhead and Green County.