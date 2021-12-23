ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mumbai

Ginger signs a new hotel in Goregaon, Mumbai

businesstraveller.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGinger expands its footprint in Mumbai, with the signing of a new hotel in Goregaon. The 104-key hotel is strategically located in Goregaon with convenient access to the Bombay Exhibition Centre and...

www.businesstraveller.com

BoardingArea

Vistara Business Class Review, New Delhi to Mumbai

Review: Vistara Business Class, New Delhi to Mumbai. COVID Testing in New Delhi, and airport sleeping pods. Review: Plaza Premium Lounge, New Delhi International. Review: Air Canada New Delhi to Toronto, Signature Class Cabin. Air Vistara – Quick Introduction, and Aeroplan partnership. Founded in 2013, Vistara is a full-service...
LIFESTYLE
dallassun.com

7 new Omicron cases in Mumbai, Maharashtra tally now 8

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): As many as seven fresh Omicron infections have been reported in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, Maharashtra Health Department said. One more Omicron infected person has been reported in the Vasai Virar area in Maharashtra. With this, the tally of fresh Omicron cases in the state went up to eight.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ftnnews.com

New Hotel Indigo to Open in Jeddah Early 2026

IHG® Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of a Management Agreement with Dallah Real Estate Company for a Hotel Indigo Resort in Durrat Al Arus, Jeddah. With this signing, IHG continues to expand its lifestyle portfolio in the country to cater to the future demand from new guest segments, seeking authentic Arabian experiences through Hotel Indigo’s neighbourhood story. No two hotel Indigo can be the same, as each has its own specific neighbourhood story embedded in the design, food and service.
LIFESTYLE
breakingtravelnews.com

IHG signs second Hotel Indigo resort in Saudi Arabia

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of a management agreement with Dallah Real Estate Company for a Hotel Indigo resort in Durrat Al Arus, Jeddah. Due to open in early 2026, the resort will be located in Durrat Al Arus, a recreational neighbourhood north of Jeddah, and will be a leisurely drive away from the main city.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bombay#Corporate It#Ihcl
businesstraveller.com

BLADE India launches by-the-seat helicopter services in Karnataka

BLADE India has launched its scheduled by-the-seat helicopter services in Karnataka between Bangalore, Coorg and Kabini. BLADE first entered the state in December 2020 with its private charter services. Travel from Bangalore to both Coorg and Kabini takes 6-7 hours by road which will be reduced to an hour-long flight....
INDIA
businesstraveller.com

Hotel review: Nhow London

The Nhow brand is from NH Hotels, owned by Minor Hotels and part of the Global Hospitality Alliance (GHA) loyalty programme. This hotel took a long time to develop (we first reported on it in 2015), and I had a hard hat tour in 2017. It finally opened in 2020, delayed because of the Covid pandemic.
BEAUTY & FASHION
businesstraveller.com

Agoda reveals where travellers are staying on NYE

Travellers are looking for new experiences to celebrate the start of 2022. Famous cities remain hot destinations but the travel trend to ‘escape’ to more off-beat nature or beach destinations dominates this year’s New Year’s Eve plans, according to data from digital travel platform, Agoda. Furthermore, travellers are choosing luxury to ring in the New Year this year too.
WORLD
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.In September, a woman accused Alaska Airlines of harassment after she was removed from a flight for wearing an outfit the flight...
LIFESTYLE
Mumbai
businesstraveller.com

British Airways and Qatar Airways mark the next milestone in their Joint Business

British Airways and Qatar Airways mark the next milestone in their Joint Business Partnership, as they announce their intent to extend their Joint Business. The news follows British Airways’ relaunch of daily services to Doha, with the airline’s first flight taking off from Gatwick last week, giving customers access to Qatar Airways’ expansive global network with connections from Doha to over 100 destinations across the world.
INDUSTRY
hotelnewsresource.com

InterContinental Cairo New Capital Hotel Announced for 2026

IHG Hotels & Resort has announced the signing of a Management Agreement with Pyramids Group for Urban Development to bring a new luxury hotel to Egypt - InterContinental Cairo New Capital. The hotel is scheduled to open in early 2026. Featuring 300 luxurious rooms, InterContinental Cairo New Capital will be...
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

Emirates to reopen lounges in Bangkok, Colombo, Hamburg, Paris and San Francisco

Emirates has provided a further update on lounge reopenings across its network. Facilities in Hamburg and Paris are set to reopen later this month, joining other recent European lounges reopenings in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Milan, Munich and Rome. In the US Emirates will resume operations at its San Francisco lounge in...
WORLD
theluxurytravelexpert.com

The best new hotels of 2021

Friday newsletters always feature luxury travel contests, tips, series, or news. Today: The hottest & most luxurious new hotels of 2021. 2021 was supposed to be a thrilling year for new glamorous hotels opening across the globe. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic continued to batter the world, posing major challenges to the hospitality industry. But as the world is slowly reopening to tourism – and closing again for several destinations – so have new hotels, offering some hope to travelers in unprecedented times. From Africa to the Americas and Asia to Europe, here’s my selection of the best new hotels (89 in total) that opened their doors in 2021. Some of these hotels are managed by the world’s most exclusive hotel brands.
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

IHG to bring luxury Regent brand to Hainan

IHG Hotels and Resorts has partnered with China Duty Free Group to bring its luxury Regent brand to Hainan. A dual-branded development featuring the Regent and Hotel Indigo brands is expected to open in 2026 along the Haitang Bay coastline, close to the Sanya International Duty-Free Shopping Complex. The development...
ECONOMY
hotelnewsresource.com

New Conrad Hotel to Open 2024 in Athens, Greece

Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Residences and Waldorf Astoria Residences to arrive in Athens as part of a 130 million EUR redevelopment program. Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and Ionian Hotel Enterprises (IHE) have announced an agreement for a new hotel and residences to be developed by IHE in the Greek capital. The news marks the introduction of Hilton’s luxury brands — Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Residences and Waldorf Astoria Residences — to Greece. A renowned city landmark currently operating as Hilton Athens is set to be transformed into a new destination comprising a luxury hospitality and residential offering, which will connect authentic modern-day Athens with its Greek and international audience.
INDUSTRY
TravelDailyNews.com

Cycas Hospitality signs strategic partnership with Borealis Hotel Group

Two of Europe’s leading hotel companies, Borealis Hotel Group and Cycas Hospitality, have this week announced a strategic partnership to open and operate new, branded hotels across Europe. The first phase of the collaboration was revealed this week with the signing of a hotel management agreement for Cycas to...
INDUSTRY
Hotel Online

IHG Hotels & Resorts Signs InterContinental Grenada Resort

ATLANTA, GA – December 21, 2021 – IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is proud to announce the signing of the InterContinental Grenada Resort. The 150-room Caribbean hotel will be built on La Sagesse Beach, approximately 30 minutes from the Maurice Bishop International Airport and the town of St. George’s.
TRAVEL
businesstraveller.com

Singapore suspends sale of Vaccinated Travel Lane tickets

Singapore authorities have announced a temporary halt in sales for its Vaccinated Travel Lane services, as it attempts to avoid “the rapid spread of the Omicron variant” which has already been seen in many other countries. The suspension will apply to bookings made after 2359 local time today...
TRAVEL
The Independent

British Airways passengers spend Christmas waiting at San José airport

Around 200 British Airways passengers from Costa Rica who were due back on Christmas Eve morning are now expected to touch down in the UK on Boxing Day afternoon.Flight BA2236 was due to leave San José for London Gatwick on the evening of 23 December. Initially the passengers were told to expect a 90-minute delay on their overnight trip.But the Boeing 777 that was due to fly them suffered a cracked windscreen and required specialised attention.Jo Mitchell and Geir Olafsson had been on honeymoon in Costa Rica, and set off from their Pacific coast resort expecting to return via Gatwick...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

Staycity opens property on Dublin's Mark Street

Aparthotel operator Staycity is opening a new property on Dublin’s Mark Street on January 1, 2022. The 142-apartment property is a short walk from Trinity College and close to Pearse Street Rail station, Grafton Street and the National Gallery. It offers modern studio and one-bed apartments with fully equipped...
ECONOMY

