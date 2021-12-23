Ginger signs a new hotel in Goregaon, Mumbai

Friday newsletters always feature luxury travel contests, tips, series, or news. Today: The hottest & most luxurious new hotels of 2021. 2021 was supposed to be a thrilling year for new glamorous hotels opening across the globe. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic continued to batter the world, posing major challenges to the hospitality industry. But as the world is slowly reopening to tourism – and closing again for several destinations – so have new hotels, offering some hope to travelers in unprecedented times. From Africa to the Americas and Asia to Europe, here’s my selection of the best new hotels (89 in total) that opened their doors in 2021. Some of these hotels are managed by the world’s most exclusive hotel brands.

