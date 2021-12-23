ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

What to stream Christmas weekend: 'Matrix Resurrections,' 'Encanto'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3njAgV_0dUJkEoZ00

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The Matrix Resurrections, Disney's next animated feature Encanto, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence comedy drama Don't Look Up and the series finale of Insecure are streaming this holiday weekend.

In addition, Emily in Paris is back for Season 2, ABC is airing the annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade and LetterKenny is entering into its 10th season.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and TV shows that will be released this Christmas weekend.

Film

'The Matrix Resurrections' -- HBO Max

Keanu Reeves' Neo is re-living the past in The Matrix Resurrections, now streaming on HBO Max. Co-stars include Carrie-Anne Moss, Jade Pinkett-Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Christina Ricci, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Brian J. Smith, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Max Riemelt and Toby Onwumere.

'Encanto' -- Disney+

Stephanie Beatriz voices 15-year-old Mirabel, who is the only member of her family without magical powers in Encanto. The film comes to Disney+ on Friday and follows an exceptional family who lives in the mountains of Colombia. John Leguizamo, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan also star.

'Don't Look Up' -- Netflix

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are two low-level astronomers who warn mankind of a comet that is coming to destroy Earth in Don't Look Up, which arrives Friday on Netflix. The star-studded cast also includes Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi.

'A Christmas Story' 24-hour marathon -- TNT, TBS

TNT and TBS will once again air a 24-hour marathon of classic holiday film A Christmas Story, which begins Friday at 9 p.m. EST. Young Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) wants nothing more than a BB gun for Christmas with his parents constantly warning him that he can shoot his eye out.

TV

'Emily in Paris' Season 2 -- Netflix

Lily Collins' Emily Cooper is back for Season 2 of Emily in Paris, which premieres Wednesday on Netflix. Emily struggles with guilt after sleeping with neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) after he broke up with her friend Camille (Camille Razat). Emily also finds a new love interest in Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and William Abadie also star.

'Yearly Departed' -- Amazon Prime Video

Jane Fonda, Chelsea Peretti, Meg Stalter and Dulcé Sloan will be taking part in Amazon Prime Video's second annual Yearly Departed comedy special, which comes to the streaming service on Thursday. Yvonne Orji serves as the host, with Alessia Cara as the special musical guest. The group will deliver comedic eulogies on their least favorite parts of 2021.

'Vigil' -- Peacock

A detective suspects murder in the death of a sailor aboard a nuclear submarine in Vigil, which arrives Thursday on Peacock. Suranne Jones stars as Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva, with Rose Leslie as Detective Kirsten Longacre of the Scottish Police. Paterson Joseph also stars in the British crime drama.

'Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon' -- Paramount+

The comedic deputies of the Reno Sheriff's Department go undercover on a cruise ship heading to Jamaica in an attempt to infiltrate a QAnon convention in Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon, which premieres Thursday on Paramount+. Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash, Mary Birdsong and Ian Roberts star.

'The Silent Sea' -- Netflix

Gong Yoo (Squid Game), Bae Doona (The Host) and former MBLAQ singer Lee Joon star in this sci-fi drama, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Bae is astrobiologist Song Ji-an who joins a mission to a lunar base on the Moon. The crew arrives to find everyone dead and a deadly threat lying in wait.

'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade' -- ABC

Derek and Julianne Hough are hosting the 2021 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade special on ABC, which airs Saturday at 10 a.m. EST. The special will feature musical performances from Jimmie Allen, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Meg Donnelly, Brett Eldredge, Norah Jones, Pentatonix and Gwen Stefani.

'Letterkenny' Season 10 -- Hulu

Off-beat comedy Letterkenny returns for its 10th season, which arrives Sunday on Hulu. The show follows a group of rural Canadians getting by in a small town. Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, Andrew Herr, K. Trevor Wilson, Dylan Playfair, Tyler Johnston and Evan Stern star.

'Insecure' series finale -- HBO, HBO Max

Comedy Insecure comes with a series finale to close out Season 5, which airs Sunday at 10 p.m. EST. The final can also be accessed on HBO Max. The final season will see Rae's Issa Dee and the show's cast evaluate relationships both old and new as they decide who comes with them into the next phase of their lives. Co-stars include Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Courtney Taylor and Kendrick Sampson.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Sizzles In Gorgeous White Dress At ‘Being The Ricardos’ Premiere In NYC

Nicole Kidman stunned in an elegant white dress at the premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos,’ her upcoming film about Hollywood power couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Nicole Kidman looked old Hollywood elegant at the premiere of her upcoming film, Being the Ricardos. The Academy Award winner, 54, wore a simple white dress with black bows towards her waist at the premiere in New York on Thursday, Dec. 2.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
K. Trevor Wilson
Person
Darren Criss
Person
Norah Jones
Person
Bae Doona
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Extra

What Surprised ‘Being the Ricardos’ Star Javier Bardem About Desi Arnaz

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst interviewed Javier Bardem at the NYC premiere of “Being the Ricardos.” He opened up about what he was surprised to learn about Desi Arnaz, plus learning to play instruments for the role!. “Being the Ricardos” is in theaters December 10 and on Amazon Prime Video December 24.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Story#Abc#Letterkenny#Tbs Tnt
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jean-Marc Vallee, ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and ‘Big Little Lies’ Director, Dies at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée, known for directing such films as Dallas Buyers Club and Wild, along with the HBO series Big Little Lies, has died. He was 58. Longtime producing partner Nathan Ross confirmed his death in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter. According to Vallée’s rep, he died suddenly over the weekend of a suspected heart attack in his cabin near Quebec City, Canada. “Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently,” the statement read. “He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Just Got Amazing News From Netflix

Netflix is doubling down on Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter. Sutter, who brought FX viewers the saga of Jax Teller, Opie Winston and the rest of the Sons, is getting a new original series on the streaming platform. The show is titled The Abandons and is set in the Old West. It's not clear how soon he will be able to work on The Abandons, since he is also working on Netflix's This Beast, his first movie as a director. Sutter also co-created the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series Mayans M.C. and served as co-showrunner on its first two seasons before he left FX.
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Classic Sitcom Reboot After Just 1 Season

It seems like just yesterday that HBO Max premiered a reboot of the classic sitcom Head of the Class. A month ago, the full first season premiered on the streaming platform, and now the series has ceased to be. From showrunners Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, with executive Bill Lawrence...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Reasonable Doubt’: Michael Ealy, Pauletta Washington, Sean Patrick Thomas Among 5 Cast In Onyx Collective’s Hulu Series

Michael Ealy (Stumptown), Thadeus J. Mixson (Safety) and newcomer Aderinsola Olabode are set as series regulars and Pauletta Washington (Genius: Aretha) and Sean Patrick Thomas (The Tragedy Of Macbeth) have been tapped for key recurring roles opposite Emayatzy Corinealdi in Disney’s Onyx Collective series Reasonable Doubt to stream on Hulu. The legal drama hails from writer/executive producer Raamla Mohamed (Scandal); executive producer Kerry Washington, who will direct the first episode; and ABC Signature. In Reasonable Doubt, you’ll judge Jax Stewart (Corinealdi) for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law… until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
TV SERIES
Reuters

Actor Kidman brings Lucille Ball to life in 'Being the Ricardos'

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on Monday launched their latest film "Being the Ricardos" in Los Angeles about Hollywood icon Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who starred in the classic American sitcom "I Love Lucy" but were also a couple off-screen. Tony Hale,...
MOVIES
BBC

Jean-Marc Vallée: Canadian filmmaker dies aged 58

Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée, whose work included Dallas Buyers Club and Wild has died aged 58. The Oscar-nominated director also won an Emmy award for his work on the HBO series Big Little Lies. He died over the weekend in Quebec City, his long-time producing partner Nathan Ross confirmed...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
241K+
Followers
47K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy