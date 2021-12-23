ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Keaton To Return As 'Batman' In Warner Bros' 'Batgirl' starring Leslie Grace

By Sonal Chaurasia
 5 days ago
Oscar-nominated star Michael Keaton dug out his signature cape and cowl from his closet as the actor is all set to reprise the role of the caped crusader of the fictional Gotham City, for the upcoming HBO Max superhero movie "Batgirl." The 70-year-old actor will be starring alongside Leslie...

