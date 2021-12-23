Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 21:52:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-27 22:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Gilmer The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Calhoun County in north central West Virginia Southwestern Gilmer County in north central West Virginia Southwestern Braxton County in north central West Virginia Northeastern Clay County in north central West Virginia * Until 1015 PM EST. * At 952 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arnoldsburg, or 11 miles south of Grantsville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sutton, Gassaway, Arnoldsburg, Flatwoods, Nebo, Shock, Millstone, Frametown, Strange Creek, Wilsie, Servia, Rosedale, Exchange, Heaters, Orma, Nicut and Chloe. This includes Interstate 79 between mile markers 43 and 55, between mile markers 62 and 64, and between mile markers 69 and 73. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
