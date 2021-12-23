Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 12:31:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; Grant; Norman; West Otter Tail; Wilkin BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of an inch possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility and impact travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

CASS COUNTY, ND ・ 20 HOURS AGO