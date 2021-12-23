Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa and 511mn.org in Minnesota. Target Area: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek Another Snow Event Expected Tuesday .Snow will overtake most of the area Tuesday morning and last several hours before transitioning to a round of freezing drizzle later in the day. Several inches of snow are possible, especially in Wisconsin. Like Sunday night, roads are expected to quickly become snow covered on Tuesday causing less than perfect travel conditions. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to 1/10 of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO