Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-23 09:57:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-24 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 11:16:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Williams DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST /4 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter miles or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST /4 PM CST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog will move from west to east through the afternoon. Locations that are currently seeing dense fog will improve early this afternoon. Locations that are not seeing dense fog at this time will see dense fog develop this afternoon.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-28 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. Isolated pockets of temperatures around 30 are possible. * WHERE...Santa Monica Mountains and San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-29 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM AST TUESDAY THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...North-facing beaches of Puerto Rico and northwestern St. Thomas. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 21:52:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-27 22:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Gilmer The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Calhoun County in north central West Virginia Southwestern Gilmer County in north central West Virginia Southwestern Braxton County in north central West Virginia Northeastern Clay County in north central West Virginia * Until 1015 PM EST. * At 952 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arnoldsburg, or 11 miles south of Grantsville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sutton, Gassaway, Arnoldsburg, Flatwoods, Nebo, Shock, Millstone, Frametown, Strange Creek, Wilsie, Servia, Rosedale, Exchange, Heaters, Orma, Nicut and Chloe. This includes Interstate 79 between mile markers 43 and 55, between mile markers 62 and 64, and between mile markers 69 and 73. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Green; Iowa; Jefferson; Lafayette; Rock; Sauk; Walworth WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Accumulating snow is expected. Total snow accumulations around 2 to 4 inches are expected. Heavy snowfall rates up to an inch per hour are possible causing hazardous driving conditions. A brief period of freezing rain may occur as precipitation transitions to rain Tuesday evening with ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-29 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Culebra. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-29 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...North-facing beaches of Puerto Rico and northwestern St. Thomas. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 01:17:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-28 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Additional ice accumulations of a trace to less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Wayne and Pike counties. In New York, Oneida, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango, Delaware, and Madison counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 19:26:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-28 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin; Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST /4 AM MST/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. This includes Las Vegas, Kingman, Barstow, Yucca Valley, and Laughlin. * WHEN...From 9 AM PST / 10 AM MST this morning to 3 AM PST / 4 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 21:08:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-28 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of eastern St Croix. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Delaware, Dubuque, Jones, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Delaware; Dubuque; Jones; Linn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, and ice accumulations ranging from a light glaze up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. The precipitation is anticipated to begin as snow during the early morning commute and then transition over to a wintry mix late morning into the afternoon hours. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and/or evening commute.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 21:08:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-28 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of eastern St Croix. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa and 511mn.org in Minnesota. Target Area: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek Another Snow Event Expected Tuesday .Snow will overtake most of the area Tuesday morning and last several hours before transitioning to a round of freezing drizzle later in the day. Several inches of snow are possible, especially in Wisconsin. Like Sunday night, roads are expected to quickly become snow covered on Tuesday causing less than perfect travel conditions. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to 1/10 of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 02:27:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-29 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Clay, Grant, Norman, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 12:31:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-27 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; Grant; Norman; West Otter Tail; Wilkin BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of an inch possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility and impact travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CASS COUNTY, ND

