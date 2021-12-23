ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

Some injuries after fire at Exxon's Baytown, Texas facility

 5 days ago
Dec 23 (Reuters) - A 'major industrial accident' at Exxon (XOM.N)'s Baytown, Texas plant has resulted in some injuries, The Harris County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter on Friday.

Exxon (XOM.N) reported a fire occurred at the facility, which houses a chemical plant, an olefins plant and a 560,500 barrel-per-day oil refinery, in a message posted in a community alerting network.

"At this time, emergency vehicles and flames may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," the message said.

Social media users tweeted about an explosion that shook buildings in the vicinity.

Exxon did not immediately respond to queries.

KATU.com

1 killed, 14 hurt during mass shooting in Baytown, Texas

HOUSTON — One person was killed and 14 injured, three of them critically, after a gunman opened fire in suburban Houston during a family celebration, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed to a local television station. KTRK-TV reported that the shooting occurred in Baytown when a mother was holding...
CBS News

"Major industrial accident" sets off fire at ExxonMobil refinery

Firefighters extinguished a large fire at a Houston-area oil refinery that broke out early Thursday, injuring four people. Four people were injured but everyone else on site has been accounted for, said Rohan Davis, the refinery's manager. Three of the injured were taken to hospitals by helicopter while the fourth was taken by ambulance, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR EXPLOSION REPORTED EXXON BAYTOWN

1:53 am -Multiple Lifeflights are loading in Baytown at the Exxon Plant. This after multiple reports of an explosion that rocked homes. So far sounds like two Lifeflights inbound with three second-degree flash burn patients. Another Lifeflight is standing by.
firefighternation.com

Four Injured in Baytown (TX) Exxon Refinery Fire

Four people were taken to the hospital Wednesday with injuries after fire broke out at Exxon’s Baytown refinery in a unit that produces gasoline. The fire started with a 1 a.m. blast, KTRK reports. Two of the victims are suffering from burns. One suffered a fracture, and the fourth victim suffered injuries related to a fall.
CBS Austin

Crews extinguish Houston-area refinery fire that left four injured

BAYTOWN, Texas — Crews have extinguished a large fire at a Houston-area refinery that left four people injured. The fire started at about 1 a.m. Thursday at ExxonMobil's refinery in Baytown, which is about 25 miles east of Houston. The company says four people were hurt but everyone else...
KHOU

Naphtha identified as chemical in fire at ExxonMobil's Baytown refinery

BAYTOWN, Texas — Harris County Fire Marshal's officials are investigating an overnight fire at the ExxonMobil's Baytown refinery that left four people injured. The fire, which started about 1 a.m. Thursday, burned well into the daylight hours before the company confirmed it had been extinguished in a release sent around 9 a.m.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 dead after plane collides with paraglider in Texas

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed Tuesday when a small plane struck a paraglider over Fort Bend County, Texas. Officials confirmed that the sole paraglider and the pilot of the small plane both died, the Houston Chronicle reported. No other people were aboard the single-engine Cessna...
WKRG News 5

Air Force plane appears stuck under I-10 overpass

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A U.S. Air Force plane appeared stuck under an I-10 overpass in Santa Rosa County near Milton Friday afternoon. According to a witness, this occurred at exit 31. From early images of the scene, it appeared that “Ohio Air Guard” was also written on the plane. By 4:27 p.m., […]
KVIA ABC-7

Sickened passengers taken off plane in stretchers after emergency landing at El Paso Int’l Airport

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso firefighters initiated a triage and hazmat response after a plane made an emergency landing at El Paso International Airport with numerous passengers reported to be nauseous after being overcome by something unknown. The Frontier Airlines flight, containing over 200 passengers, landed about 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening and went to The post Sickened passengers taken off plane in stretchers after emergency landing at El Paso Int’l Airport appeared first on KVIA.
