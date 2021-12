On December 20, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission ( CySEC ), a major regulatory body in Cyprus, posted the annual income generated by investment companies in the country over the previous year. According to the newly released annual statistical bulletin for 2020, the total number of authorized entities reduced by 1% between 2019 and 2020 (from 494 in 2019 to 490 in 2020). Such a decrease originated from the number of Cyprus administrative service providers (from 153 in 2019 to 146 in 2020). During 2020, the authorized regulated entities (460 firms), where the data was collected, totaled around 94% of the total of authorized firms.

