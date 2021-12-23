ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BOJ offers to pump $18 billion into green finance scheme

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan offered on Thursday to extend $18 billion worth of loans to financial institutions in a first auction conducted for a new...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Alibaba’s Ant consumer finance unit to boost capital to $4.7 billion

In what could be contemplated as a sagacious move to restore consumers’ confidence following a flurry of regulatory probes into Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holdings’ fintech arm, Ant Group, the Hangzhou-headquartered largest digital payment platform in China would ramp up its capital by CNY30 billion or $4.71 billion from a prior CNY8 billion or $1.26 billion, while the fintech group also presented four new strategic investors, a regulatory filing with Hong Kong stock exchange released late on Friday had unveiled.
BUSINESS
tearsheet.co

Green Finance Outlook 2022, Visa goes into crypto consulting and GreenClimateDAO

The Green Finance Outlook 2022 looks at the most significant trends in the space as the urgent need to transition towards a low carbon economy is beginning to materialize into action. Visa launches crypto consulting services in push for mainstream adoption, GreenClimateDAO wants to unlock the power of the crowd...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#The Bank Of Japan
MarketWatch

Rocket Cos. to acquire personal finance app Truebill for $1.3 billion in cash

Rocket Cos. RKT, -6.29% , the Detroit-based mortgage platform, said Monday it has reached an agreement to acquire personal finance app Truebill for $1.3 billion in cash. Truebill, which was created in 2015, "has quickly become the choice for consumers looking to live their best financial lives by managing subscriptions, improving credit scores, tracking spending and building budgets in a simple, easy-to-use app," Rocket said in a statement. Truebill even helps consumers by renegotiating bills on their behalf, it added. The company has 2.5 million members, after doubling its user base in the last year. Truebill analyzes some $50 billion in monthly transaction volume and has saved consumers more than $100 million since 2015. The deal is expected to close before year-end. Rocket shares were down 4% Monday and have shed 27% of their value in 2021 to date, while the S&p 500.
PERSONAL FINANCE
tearsheet.co

The Green Finance outlook for 2022: Trends, concerns and new entrants

Banking and climate fintech are set to grow closer next year, especially with new entrants coming in to bridge the gap and pair capital with clean projects. There will be opportunities for traditional banking institutions looking to add “green” products for consumers, but also more environmentally-focused lending solutions.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

BOJ offers huge cash injection to stem rising short-term interest rates

In an effort to counter a rise in short-term interest rates, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) intervened in the money market and offered two schemes to pump a combined $97 billion via temporary government bond purchases. “The central bank on Tuesday made two offers, including one to buy bonds worth...
MARKETS
abc17news.com

UK offers $1.3 billion to businesses hurt by omicron

LONDON (AP) — Britain has announced $1.3 billion in grants and other aid to help the hospitality industry survive the onslaught of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The government on Tuesday bowed to days of pressure from pubs, restaurants and other businesses that have seen income plunge following public health warnings. Businesses in the hospitality and leisure sectors in England will be eligible for one-time grants of up to 6,000 pounds each. An additional 100 million will be given to local governments to support businesses in their areas hit by the sudden spike in COVID-19 infections driven by the highly transmissible new variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Tokyo, JP
The Guardian

Global financial markets brace for a bumpy ride in 2022

Financial markets are poised for a bumpy ride in 2022 in the face of soaring inflationary pressure, rising interest rates and ongoing disruption to international supply chains caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, experts have said. Analysts and financial investors said Omicron’s emergence had raised the prospect of a...
MARKETS
wkzo.com

China securities regulator says VIE compliant companies can list overseas

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s securities regulator said on Friday domestic companies with variable interest entity (VIE) structures can list overseas, after registering with regulators, provided that they meet compliance requirements. In a set of draft rules published on its website, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said it would establish...
ECONOMY
wibqam.com

UN chief says ‘Ponzi scheme’ crashed Lebanon’s finances -video

BEIRUT (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Lebanon’s financial collapse was caused by “something similar to a Ponzi scheme”, according to a video of comments he made while visiting Beirut this week. Lebanon is in the third year of an economic meltdown that began in 2019 when...
WORLD
OilPrice.com

Green Finance Is Fueling The ESG Boom

In a year in which significant political efforts have been made to speed up the energy transition, 2021 has also been record-breaking for green finance, as governments, international institutions, and lenders alike seek to support the shift towards renewables. Mirroring developments that are expected to see new renewable energy generation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
94.3 Jack FM

EU energy talks dissolve over carbon, green finance fights

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Talks between European Union country leaders on energy policy ended with no agreement on Thursday, as states squabbled over how to respond to record-high carbon prices and upcoming green investment rules. EU country leaders met in Brussels for a summit to discuss several issues, including soaring energy prices,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GreenBiz

Green banks can take climate finance from pledge to project

A key theme at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow was how — and when — wealthy nations will deliver on their promise to mobilize public and private finance to help developing countries reduce their own emissions and adapt to the worsening impacts of climate change. Amidst concerns...
ENVIRONMENT
WestfairOnline

Green Bank subsidiary launches investment offering

CGB Green Liberty Notes LLC, a subsidiary of the Connecticut Green Bank, has announced its latest Green Liberty offering: a crowdfunding campaign launched in partnership with Raise Green, a regulation climate tech marketplace for local impact investing. According to the Green Bank, this new program enables investment its mission to...
ECONOMY
chronicle99.com

New Stimulus Check Is Hitting Your Bank Account Soon- Check Who Is Eligible

The Internal Revenue Services commenced the distribution of the 6th round of direct deposits for the multiplied Child Tax Credit withinside the center of December, with active households across the United States realizing that it became the very last batch furnished for with the aid of using the American Rescue Plan (ARP). As.com reports that there’s a probability for a number of the one’s dad and mom to get hold of a few well worth up to $8,000 in 2022. The information is based on the details published on AS dated 23 December 2021.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy