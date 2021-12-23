Square Enix publishes cute music boxes for the classics of the series

The website FantasyAnime is basically an institution of old-school Japanese RPGs and anime, catering to a very specific niche with very specific offerings. Particularly, for apparently a whopping 22 years, FantasyAnime has been offering a ROM or ROMs and various patches for many RPGs, including Square Enix games like Chrono Trigger, Parasite Eve, and Front Mission — and now Square has suddenly issued a takedown notice for many of them. This is striking for several reasons, one of which is that FantasyAnime has never hidden what it does, which means the timing of the takedown could be significant. The other reason is that Square Enix did not make FantasyAnime remove the ROM for inactive properties unavailable in the United States, like Live A Live, Treasure Hunter G, and Treasure of the Rudras. So, FantasyAnime hypothesizes — perhaps wishfully, and frankly, so do we — that Square Enix has plans for largely dormant titles like Chrono Trigger and Parasite Eve, perhaps even including a remake.

