UPDATE: Daiwa Securities Starts AT&T (T) at Neutral (3)

JMP Securities analyst Joseph Osha resumes coverage on ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) with a Market Perform rating. The analyst comments "We resume coverage of ShotSpotter, Inc. with a Market Perform rating as we believe shares are fairly valued given recent negative press reports and slowing growth in the company’s core service. Founded in 1996, ShotSpotter is based in Newark, CA and is the leading provider of outdoor gunshot detection services used by law enforcement. The company’s flagship service detects, locates, and alerts police to gunfire in less than 60 seconds using a network of acoustic sensors across a specified coverage area. It enables law enforcement to respond to gunfire with a consistent, rapid, and precise response to aid victims, collect evidence, and better serve their communities. The company also complements its gunshot detection service with two cloud-based SaaS services, a patrol management solution and a case management solution."

NEWARK, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO