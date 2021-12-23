UPDATE: Daiwa Securities Starts AT&T (T) at Neutral (3)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Daiwa Securities Starts AT&T (T) at Neutral

 5 days ago

Daiwa Securities analyst Jonathan Kees initiates coverage on AT&T...

StreetInsider.com

Why DiDi (DIDI) Stock is Down Today

DiDi Global (NASDAQ: DIDI) stock price is down 3% today after a report in the Financial Times said that the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Sells Equity Stake in Ampere for $127.7M

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) today announced that it has completed the sale of its equity interest in Ampere Computing Holdings LLC ("Ampere") to Denver Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of one of Ampere's other limited liability company members ("Purchaser"). Purchaser exercised its right to purchase MACOM's entire equity interest in Ampere in exchange for a predetermined cash consideration amount of approximately $127.7 million.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Verizon Stock (VZ): $57 Price Target From Daiwa

The shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) have received a $57 price target from Daiwa. And Daiwa analyst Jonathan Kees initiated coverage of Verizon with a "Neutral" rating.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

CrowdStrike Holdings Stock (CRWD): $224 Price Target From Daiwa

The shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) have received a $224 price target from Daiwa. And Daiwa analyst Stephen Bersey initiated coverage of Crowdstrike with an "Outperform" rating.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JMP Securities Resumes ShotSpotter (SSTI) at Market Perform

JMP Securities analyst Joseph Osha resumes coverage on ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) with a Market Perform rating. The analyst comments "We resume coverage of ShotSpotter, Inc. with a Market Perform rating as we believe shares are fairly valued given recent negative press reports and slowing growth in the company's core service. Founded in 1996, ShotSpotter is based in Newark, CA and is the leading provider of outdoor gunshot detection services used by law enforcement. The company's flagship service detects, locates, and alerts police to gunfire in less than 60 seconds using a network of acoustic sensors across a specified coverage area. It enables law enforcement to respond to gunfire with a consistent, rapid, and precise response to aid victims, collect evidence, and better serve their communities. The company also complements its gunshot detection service with two cloud-based SaaS services, a patrol management solution and a case management solution."
NEWARK, CA
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Downgrades CIGNA (CI) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Lisa Gill downgraded CIGNA (NYSE: CI) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Atlantic Equities Downgrades Alibaba (BABA) to Neutral

Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell downgraded Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Mizuho Securities Upgrades Anthem (ANTM) to Buy

Mizuho Securities analyst Ann Hynes upgraded Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Barclays Upgrades AT&T (T) to Overweight

Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar upgraded AT&T (NYSE: T) from Equalweight to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

AT&T Stock (T): $30 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) have received a $30 price target from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar upgraded AT&T to an "Overweight" rating from an "Equal-Weight" rating.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Starts FREYR Battery SA (FREY) at Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst Greg Tuttle initiates coverage on FREYR Battery SA (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

(T) - Analyzing AT&T Inc's Short Interest

AT&T Inc's (NYSE:T) short percent of float has fallen 3.62% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 94.70 million shares sold short, which is 1.33% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mizuho Securities Starts Lennox International (LII) at Underperform

Mizuho Securities analyst Brett Linzey initiates coverage on Lennox International (NYSE: LII) with a Underperform rating and a price target of $295.00.
STOCKS

