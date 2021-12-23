ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Intel apologizes following public backlash and boycotts in China after it told suppliers not to source from Xinjiang

By Huileng Tan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cnDmg_0dUJgguH00
Social media users are calling for a boycott of Intel products after the chip giant told suppliers to not source from Xinjiang. Long Wei/Costfoto/Future Publishing/Getty Images
  • A letter from Intel advising suppliers avoid sourcing from Xinjiang went viral on Chinese social media.
  • Weibo users are boycotting Intel products and a Chinese pop star ended his partnership with the brand.
  • Intel apologized to the Chinese public and said it was following protocol, not expressing a political opinion.

Intel has apologized to China after the US chip giant told suppliers to avoid sourcing from Xinjiang, where there are concerns over human rights abuses.

The company said it was addressing queries from investors and customers on whether it buys goods or services from Xinjiang. Intel also noted that multiple governments had imposed restrictions on products from the region.

Intel's letter went viral on Chinese social media, and several social media users called for a boycott of Intel products. Karry Wang Junkai, a popular Chinese pop star who was an Intel brand ambassador, also terminated his partnerships with the brand on Monday night, according to a post on his official Weibo account.

State media also weighed into the issue, with the Global Times saying Intel was biting the hand feeding it. According to an regulatory filing from the company, China accounted for a quarter of Intel's revenue in 2020.

In response to the outrage, Intel said it respected the "sensitivity" of the issue and added that its intention in the letter was to ensure compliance with US laws, according to a statement on the company's Weibo microblog account on Thursday.

Intel added its statements on Xinjiang were not meant to take a political position on the issue.

"We sincerely apologize for the distress caused to our respected Chinese customers, partners, and the general public," the statement added.

Intel is not the first international firm to be caught in geopolitical crosshairs over the Xinjiang issue. Earlier this year, Chinese social media users took to burning their Nikes after the sportswear giant said it would not use cotton from the region.

China has repeatedly denied human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

"To serve the scheme of containing China with the Xinjiang issue, some US politicians have stopped at nothing to smear and slander Xinjiang," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a regular press conference on Monday, according to an official transcript.

I'm a recruiter for Cisco who's landed dozens of people 6-figure jobs. Here are my 8 interview do's and don'ts.

NOW WATCH: Zisha teapots from Yixing, China can cost up to $90,000. Here's why they're so expensive.

Comments / 1

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhao Lijian
AFP

Chinese web users blast Musk over space station near-misses

Chinese web users slammed billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday after Beijing said its space station took evasive action to avoid hitting two of his SpaceX satellites, dealing a blow to the tycoon's reputation in a country that has embraced his Tesla electric cars. China's Tiangong space station was forced to take "preventive collision avoidance control" during two "close encounters" with SpaceX's Starlink satellites in July and October, according to a document submitted to the UN's space agency by Beijing this month. On both occasions, the satellites moved into orbits that prompted space station operators to change course, the document said. "The manoeuvre strategy was unknown and orbital errors were hard to be assessed", Beijing said of the satellite involved in the October incident, adding that it took action to "ensure the safety and lives of in-orbit astronauts".
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Ownership restrictions on foreign automakers will be lifted in 2022 under new economic "opening up" measures, the Chinese government said on Monday. Two of Beijing's "negative lists" that detail which sectors of China's economy are off-limits for foreign investors next year showed that foreign automakers, for the first time, will be allowed to own 100% of their Chinese operations.
ECONOMY
The Independent

China pursues tech 'self-reliance,' fueling global unease

To help make China a self-reliant “technology superpower,” the ruling Communist Party is pushing the world's biggest e-commerce company to take on the tricky, expensive business of designing its own processor chips — a business unlike anything Alibaba Group has done before.Its 3-year-old chip unit, T-Head, unveiled its third processor in October, the Yitian 710 for Alibaba's cloud computing business. Alibaba says for now, it has no plans to sell the chip to outsiders.Other rookie chip developers including Tencent, a games and social media giant, and smartphone brand Xiaomi are pledging billions of dollars in line with official plans...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xinjiang#Backlash#Uyghur#Chinese#The Global Times#Nikes
The Independent

China replaces Communist party official associated with security crackdown on Uyghurs in Xinjiang

Beijing has replaced the Community Party of China’s (CDC) chief of the Xinjiang region who was notorious for allegedly cracking down on Uyghur Muslims in the area.The state-controlled media Xinhua News reported on Saturday that Chen Quanguo has been replaced as the Xinjiang party chief by Ma Xingrui.The new Xinjiang party chief, Mr Ma, 62, is an aerospace engineer and served as the governor of Guangdong province since 2017.Mr Chen, meanwhile, is moving on to a new role, according to Xinhua News. But the details of his new role have not been made public.Several experts said that the move might...
CHINA
The Independent

Hong Kong hits Jimmy Lai and Apple Daily staff with new sedition charge

Hong Kong prosecutors have filed a “seditious publications” charge against jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai who already faces charges under a tough national security law that critics say has stifled freedoms in the Asian financial hub.Mr Lai, the founder of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, appeared in court alongside six other former Apple Daily staff on Tuesday. The daily tabloid closed in June after authorities raided the newspaper, arrested staff on national security grounds and froze assets.The 74-year-old already faces two charges under a national security law that Beijing imposed on the former British colony last June, including collusion with...
CHINA
Reuters

Western states need united front against divisive China - Trudeau

TORONTO (Reuters) - Western countries should have a united front against China to prevent the Asian state from using commercial interests to play them against each other, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Saturday. Trudeau said China has been “playing” Western countries against one another...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cisco
Country
China
CNBC

China is clarifying rules for overseas IPOs. Here's what we still don't know.

Regulators in both countries have issued clarifications this month on what's needed from Chinese companies to go public in the U.S. Over the weekend, the China Securities Regulatory Commission released proposed rules for domestic companies if they want to list overseas. "The details of rule enforcement still need further observation,...
ECONOMY
geekwire.com

Steam outage in China raises more questions about a potential ban

Reports of a Chinese ban on Steam’s international client appear to have been a false alarm, but it’s raised more questions about the country potentially blocking the widely-used video game storefront. Late on Christmas Eve, word spread via social media and Reddit that Steam, an all-digital shop for...
VIDEO GAMES
Vox

What happens when omicron hits China

China’s zero-Covid policy of lockdowns and quarantines has been so strict that the country’s president, Xi Jinping, hasn’t left the country in about two years. Now that the highly transmissible omicron variant has been reported in China, what will it mean for the Olympics — and for us?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

China's 'social credit' system ranks citizens and punishes them with throttled internet speeds and flight bans if the Communist Party deems them untrustworthy

China has been rolling out a system that ranks its citizens based on their "social credit." People can be punished if they drive badly, buy too many video games, or steal. It's not a unified, nationwide system, but China plans on eventually making it mandatory for everyone. The Chinese Communist...
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Intel for banning Xinjiang slave-made goods; Intel later apologizes

China threatened U.S. chip maker Intel after the company told its suppliers not to use products or labor from the Xinjiang region due to governmental restrictions for reported forced labor and other human rights abuses against the Uyghurs by the Chinese Communist Party. Intel later apologized in Chinese for its comments.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

341K+
Followers
22K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy