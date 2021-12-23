ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Evolution Announces New Senior Vice President of Operations

(PRESS RELEASE) WOODBURY, MN – Pet Evolution, a locally owned, healthy pet supply store dedicated to providing the highest quality products, is welcoming a new senior vice president of operations to the team as the national demand for quality pet care is at an all-time high. Lisa O’Brien, offering a robust...

American Pet Products Association Announces CEO Retirement

(PRESS RELEASE) STAMFORD, CT – The American Pet Products Association (APPA) announced president and CEO Steve King is retiring, effective Dec. 31, 2021. APPA’s board of directors has initiated a nationwide search, with APPA Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Andrew Darmohraj, CAE, acting as interim CEO while the board works to fill the position permanently.
WellPet Changes Its Name

TEWKSBURY, MS — Pet food company WellPet LLC is changing its name to the Wellness Pet Company. “We felt this was the ideal time to re-introduce Wellness Pet, a company focused squarely on serving the next generation of pet parents at the beginning of their life-long pet parenting journey,” CEO Reed Howlett said in a press release. “Our relationships with pets are about more than just companionship. Pets provide a mutually beneficial emotional connection that makes each of our lives better every day, and proper, science-driven natural nutrition is one of the foundational elements needed to keep them healthy, happy, and well.”
Bessemer Investors Invests in Pet Flavors

(PRESS RELEASE) MELBOURNE, FL – Pet Flavors, LLC (“Pet Flavors” or the “Company”), a market-leading producer of pharmaceutical grade flavor bases and palatants used in chewable pharmaceuticals for pets, and Bessemer Investors LLC (“Bessemer”), a New York-based investment firm, announced today that Bessemer has made a significant investment in Pet Flavors. Bessemer is partnering with the company’s founder, Mark Pieloch, who will remain with the Company as its President. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Fluid Metering Announces Promotion of Sean Madden to Vice President, Commercial & Product Development

SYOSSET, N.Y., Dec 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fluid Metering Inc., a pioneer in the design and manufacture of high precision microfluidic solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Sean Madden to Vice President, Commercial and Product Development. Sean’s new responsibilities are aligned with the company’s business interests that encompass accelerating growth through expanding Fluid Metering’s presence in new geographies, account management leadership, and innovating to unique customer requirements in a highly responsive manner.
Zuma Payroll names new vice president of business development

Zuma Payroll & Processing recently announced that Bernard Soto has joined the company as vice president of business development. Soto, who founded Associated Payroll Consultants in 2004 and later merged the company with Advantage Payroll in 2013, is an industry pioneer with more than 20 years of experience. In his role, Soto will identify new avenues for growth for Zuma and support the company’s national expansion strategy. He will report to Zuma’s Chief Growth Officer Leigh Schuckman.
Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
Travis Epp on Inventory Planning, the Labor Force and Pandemic Learnings

An expert in the accounting and manufacturing fields, Travis Epp weighs in on the best strategies to ensure consistent cash flow. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
76% of Consumers are Unlikely to Return to Hotel, Attraction or Venue That Denied Their Request for Refund

Hospitality service providers’ cancellation and refund policies significantly impact consumers’ interest in using their services again. In fact, 76% of consumers “agree” or “strongly agree” they are unlikely to return to a hotel, attraction or venue that denied their request for a refund, while 74% say they are much more likely to return to a host with lenient cancellation and refund policies, according to Merchant Refund Policies, a PYMNTS and Fortis collaboration based on a survey of 2,133 consumers in the U.S.
Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
21 Ideas Worth Keeping From 2021

OUR STOCK IN trade at PETS+ is providing advice, preferably of the “actionable” kind, to help independent pet pros better run their businesses. In 2021, a not insignificant amount of our advice had to do with surviving and, as it turned out, thriving during the pandemic. But there were plenty of other areas we covered from store design, to managing employees to handling your finances. The value of a tip corresponds, of course, to the nature of any problems or challenges you may be facing. But the following ideas, which came from our readers, our columnists, our interactions with industry experts and our general business reading, struck us as likely to be particularly useful to just about anyone running a pet care business. So without, further ado, we present PETS+’s Best Tips of 2021:
Wag! Adds Wellness Options for Pet Parents Improving One-Stop-Shop Capabilities for Premium Pet Care

(PRESS RELEASE) SAN FRANCISCO — Wag!, the #1 app for Pet Parents offering 5-star dog walking, pet sitting, expert pet advice, and training services from local Pet Caregivers nationwide, launched a suite of wellness offerings including Wag! Wellness Plans and Vet Chat, solidifying it as the one-stop-shop for premium pet care. Wag! Wellness Plans provide monthly options to cover pet wellness needs, including shots, diagnostics and other treatments. Vet Chat provides 24/7 access to certified veterinary professionals for on-demand pet health advice.
Dog Gurus Annual Daycare Games Set for February

(PRESS RELEASE) NEW YORK – The Dog Gurus announce the return of the Daycare Games. One hundred fifty off-leash pet businesses will have the opportunity to compete against other teams. The teams will face off against like-sized businesses in their small, medium, and large class sizes. There are three...
