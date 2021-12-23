ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

COVID-depleted Bucks, Mavericks square off

By Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

With Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mavericks star Luka Doncic both sidelined due to health and safety protocols, Milwaukee will visit Dallas on Thursday.

Doncic and Trey Burke were added to the Mavericks’ list of players under protocols on Wednesday, joining Reggie Bullock, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway and Maxi Kleber.

Willie Cauley-Stein, who hasn’t played since Nov. 27, remains out for personal reasons. In addition, Kristaps Porzingis sat out Tuesday and is day-to-day due to a toe injury.

Jalen Brunson shouldered the scoring load for the makeshift Mavericks lineup on Tuesday in a 114-102 win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves, finishing with 28 points. Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith, who scored 19 points, both played more than 40 minutes.

The stalwart duo led the way while COVID-19 replacement signees Marquese Chriss and Theo Pinson added valuable contributions off the bench. Pinson scored seven points and made four steals, while Chriss finished with six points and eight rebounds.

“They helped us win this game,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said postgame. “We’re going to need that from here on out because you just don’t know who’s going to test positive and who’s out.”

Milwaukee placed Antetokounmpo, a two-time Most Valuable Player, as well as Donte DiVincenzo in protocols on Dec. 14. Bobby Portis joined them there two days later.

The reigning NBA champion Bucks dropped their first two games without Antetokounmpo, 116-112 in overtime at New Orleans on Friday, then 119-90 against visiting Cleveland on Saturday.

The Bucks bounced back on Wednesday with a 126-106 rout of the visiting Houston Rockets. Jrue Holiday scored 24 points and dished 10 assists in the win, and Khris Middleton notched 23 points and six assists in his return from a three-game absence caused by a knee injury.

“Of course I wanted to play (through the ailment), I wanted to compete, but I think (coach Mike Budenholzer) talked with the medical staff,” Middleton said. “The best thing was for me to sit out those games just to make sure my knee and my leg was 100 percent to get back on the court.”

Milwaukee’s Wesley Matthews made his return to the lineup from health and safety protocols on Wednesday and scored a season-best 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting off the bench.

DeMarcus Cousins, who was signed by the Bucks to a non-guaranteed contract on Nov. 30, finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in the Wednesday win. It was his highest-scoring performance since joining the lineup on Dec. 1, and it came one game after Cousins put up a season-best 12 rebounds against Cleveland.

With Wednesday’s game marking the first half of a back-to-back, Budenholzer acknowledged in his postgame press conference he opted to rest Grayson Allen.

“We can use him,” Budenholzer said. “He’s still just not quite feeling 100 percent (due to a non-COVID illness). With the back-to-back, see if we can get through (Wednesday) without him and hopefully be able to play and get some minutes and some production out of him (Thursday).”

Milwaukee’s Semi Ojeleye was limited to fewer than 17 minutes on Wednesday in his second game back from a 15-game absence caused by a calf injury.

–Field Level Media

slcdunk.com

Jazz pull out tough win against depleted Mavericks

The Utah Jazz had to dig deep to pull a win out against a Mavericks team with a ton of players in Covid protocols. They finished their Christmas game with a win, 120-116. A lot of credit needs to go to the Mavericks who were missing their best player as well as other key rotation guys. Right before the game started, Kristaps Porzingis was given the go-ahead to start in this one and he was a huge asset for the Mavericks. He looked like his old Knicks self out there hitting mid-rangers and taking advantage of mismatches on the offensive end. He finished the game with 27 points and went 11/13 from the free-throw line. Utah had Royce O’Neale guarding him for multiple stretches of the game and he struggled to contain Porzingis. It’s hard to knock O’Neale for that as Porzingis is like 7’2”. Some Jazz fans would ask why O’Neale was on him and the answer is, do you think he’d do better guarding the rolling center, Dwight Powell? It was clearly a tough matchup defensively for Utah. The adjustment that helped was Rudy Gay at the 4. Gay had the size to at least be more physically dominant with Porzingis and it slowed him down. That’s the type of versatility the Jazz likely hoped for when they signed Gay. It gives Quin Snyder options when he needs them.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
Chico Enterprise-Record

What will Warriors’ lineup look like if Draymond Green misses games?

The hits the Golden State Warriors absorbed in the throes of rampant, league-wide positive COVID-19 cases are many. On Sunday, Draymond Green reportedly entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, joining Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody. Under the current 10-day mandate, Green will be unavailable for the next four games: Tuesday at Chase against the Denver Nuggets, a rematch in Denver on Thursday, a New Year’s Day clash in Salt Lake City with the Jazz, and a Jan. 3 home game against Miami.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
