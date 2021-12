Balfour Beatty’s US arm that provides privatised military housing to America’s armed forces has agreed to pay £49 million in fines and damages after pleading guilty to fraud.Balfour Beatty Communities reached a resolution with the US Department of Justice following criminal and civil investigations into performance incentive fees improperly claimed between 2013 and 2019.Communities pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and has agreed to the appointment of an independent compliance monitor for a three-year period, while it has also been placed on probation for three years.The wrongdoing that took place is completely contrary to the way the company expects...

