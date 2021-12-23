ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.70

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 5 days ago

Iofina plc (LON:IOF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13.52 ($0.18). Iofina shares...





Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI): Price Up $0.4 (0.39)% Over Past Day, Up $0.4 (0.39)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, HLI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.4 (0.39%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.


Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX): Price Now Near $3.31; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, HLX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.75%) from the hour prior. HLX has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.


Analyzing H-CYTE (HCYT) and Its Rivals

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS: HCYT) is one of 199 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare H-CYTE to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations. Volatility...
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 3.26% to $346.18 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.39% to 15,871.26 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $38.15 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.


Brokerages Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. ASGN posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.


$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. Mission Produce posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.


Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $36.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Forbes

22 Stocks To Double Your Dividends In A Hurry

Let’s buy the dip on high-growth dividend payers as we head into 2022. Basic investors are fearful, which means it’s time for us contrarians to get greedy. Thanks to the year-end pullback in stocks, we have an opportunity to double our dividend money even faster than usual. Usually, these moonshot plays aren’t so cheap. But we have a “mini” bear market in small caps and other areas of the market to thank for these bargains.


Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.


Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Buys $190,890.00 in Stock

NYSE JBL opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average of $60.57. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60.


Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $115.00 Price Target

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.38.
