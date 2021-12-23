Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.70

At the time of this writing, HLX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.75%) from the hour prior. HLX has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

