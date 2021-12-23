Nearly 50 People Displaced Following Apartment Fire In Washington County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – At least 44 people are without a home this morning after flames engulfed an apartment complex.

The fire broke out at the Thomas Campbell Apartments in South Strabane Township on Beech Street.

Firefighters tell KDKA the fire started in a sixth-floor apartment’s kitchen.

The state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire and the Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced by the fire.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details