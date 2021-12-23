ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Nearly 50 People Displaced Following Apartment Fire In Washington County

 5 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – At least 44 people are without a home this morning after flames engulfed an apartment complex.

The fire broke out at the Thomas Campbell Apartments in South Strabane Township on Beech Street.

Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Firefighters tell KDKA the fire started in a sixth-floor apartment’s kitchen.

The state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire and the Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced by the fire.

