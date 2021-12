After Alabama basketball fell to Davidson, 79-78 on Dec. 20 in Birmingham, coach Nate Oats had some tough criticism of what he thought about recent defensive performances. "We didn't do a very good job defensively," he said. "We haven't been great on defense lately. We got to pick up our defensive energy up, our attention to detail; until we do that, we won't be able to beat quality teams."

