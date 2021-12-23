ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The 10 Best Jazz Albums To Own On Vinyl

By UNIFIEDMFG
allaboutjazz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn jazz circles, it's common knowledge that the best way to listen to jazz is in a live setting. But while most agree, some argue listening to jazz on vinyl is even better. In reality, there’s no way to judge which is best as they are completely different experiences, One thing...

www.allaboutjazz.com

Westword

The Five Best Jazz and Blues Clubs in Denver

A year ago, El Chapultepec, Denver's longest-running jazz venue, closed after a nearly nine-decade run. While the spot had been an important part of Denver's jazz legacy, there are still some venues carrying that torch, such as Dazzle, Nocturne and Herb's, while The Muse Performance Space is keeping jazz alive in Lafayette (about a half an hour from downtown Denver) and Lincoln's Roadhouse is a hot spot for the blues.
DENVER, CO
jazztimes.com

Year in Review: The Top 40 Jazz Albums of 2021

We calculated our top 40 new releases of 2021 based on year-end lists by our writers. They were asked to choose the 10 best new releases and five best historical titles—i.e., albums and box sets consisting primarily of music recorded 10 or more years ago. Each voter’s individual ballot, featuring both new and historical releases, can be seen here. Albums and box sets released between November 9, 2020 and November 12, 2021 were eligible. Some discs may have slipped through the cracks, however, as official release dates shifted or weren’t available.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Jazz Musician of the Day: Chet Baker

All About Jazz is celebrating Chet Baker's birthday today!. Chesney Henry “Chet" Baker Jr. was raised in a musical household in Oklahoma (his father was a guitarist), and coming of age in Southern California during the bebop era of jazz, Baker found success as a trumpet player in 1951 when he was chosen by Charlie Parker to play with him for a series of West Coast engagements.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Jazz Musician of the Day: John Patitucci

All About Jazz is celebrating John Patitucci's birthday today!. Born in 1959 in Brooklyn, New York, John Patitucci began playing the electric bass at age ten. John began composing and performing at age 12. At age 15, he began to play the acoustic bass and at age 16 began the piano. He quickly moved from playing soul and rock to blues, jazz and classical music. His eclectic tastes caused him to explore all types of music as a player and a composer. John studied classical bass at San Francisco State University and Long Beach State University. In 1980, he continued his career in Los Angeles as a studio musician and a jazz artist.
BROOKLYN, NY
wrti.org

Jazz Album of the Week: Norah Jones' first Christmas album strikes timeless emotional chords

I was 17 and the omnipresent song in America was "Don't Know Why," the hit single from Norah Jones' 2002 debut album, Come Away with Me. To this day, that record conjures senior year hangouts in friends’ basements and torturously long slow dances at the prom where I said “yes” to the wrong girl before I could summon the nerve to ask the right one.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

My take on the best jazz recordings of 2021

‘Tis the season for the outpouring of Top 10 lists, and their many variations, for jazz, world events, etc. The jazz lists tend to have a lot of variation depending on the individual reviewer's personal tastes, as well as what he or she listened to during the year.* Bottom line, all are extremely subjective.
MUSIC
PopMatters

The 10 Best Americana Albums of 2021

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: The temperatures are falling, the halls are bough-decked, and we gather over Jack-and-nogs to argue over what in the hell Americana music even is. Does the presence of a banjo make it Americana? What separates Americana from the kindred category of country? Country requires a twang-drawled singer, but Americana doesn’t? Does bluegrass count as Americana? What constitutes American “rootsiness”? Are acoustic instruments required? Indeed, any catalogue of the year in Americana inevitably contains a sprawling biome of country, folk, soul, blues, R&B, bluegrass, and roots-rock.
MUSIC
Leader-Telegram

A top-ten list 2021's best albums

As the world slowly reopened after — well, amid — the pandemic, musicians naturally moved beyond themselves this year to ponder ideas of identity and community. The best found deep connections between the private and the universal — not to mention among the eras and styles that digital streaming continues to bring closer together.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Each Step by Nathan Borton

With a fat, warm tone threading through the jazz cymbal groove with poetic patience, guitarist Nathan Borton celebrates his Midwest musical inspirations - particularly Grant Green & Wes Montgomery - with blues-drenched lines & rhythms on this, his debut recording. Along with jazz masters Xavier Davis on piano, bassist Rodney Whitaker, drummer Keith Hall, and the front line of saxophonist Diego Rivera & bass trombonist Chris Glassman, we don’t just hear a tribute to evergreen jazz guitar purism, but rather a complete, satisfying journey through the rich tradition of straight-ahead jazz. From the hard swinging "Milestones," or Tin Pan Alley classics such as "Just One of Those Things," through five originals from Borton and his mentor/producer Randy Napoleon, we discover a young talent with a deep wellspring of ideas and a penchant for surprising musical moments.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Fit As A Fiddle: How The Violin Helped Shape Jazz, Part 1

The early jazz bands, if you look at pictures of them, were string bands largely. You know, there was a violin and a banjo and then maybe a tuba covering the bass part. And gradually, the violin got edged out as the bands got louder. Part One—That was then...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Carolyn Lee Jones

She always wanted to be a singer and has proven that a “second act” is possible!. Bursting on to the music scene full time October 2008 Miss Jones hasn't looked back! Carolyn Lee Jones’s influences and choices of genre are as broad as her vocal styling is rich. With influences ranging from Julie London, Anita O’Day and Shirley Horn to, Diana Krall and Laura Nyro, Carolyn Lee Jones is a melodic jazz-pop singer stylist who loves both jazz and modern music. An eclectic repertoire includes; beautiful renditions of the familiar standards from the Great American Songbook, vintage pop songs into the jazz context and new music.
MUSIC
kuvo.org

Vinyl Vault — Modern Jazz Quartet “Blues on Bach”

Jazz players have been influenced by and have covered JS Bach since nearly the beginning of jazz. Improvising jazz artists have spotted a kindred spirit with Bach’s famous variations. The Modern Jazz Quartet with pianist John Lewis and his propensity for chamber jazz was an obvious candidate for further explorations of melding jazz and Bach.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Best Jazz and Experimental Music of 2021

Whether recorded remotely, live, or in-studio, the jazz and experimental music that left the biggest impression this year did so primarily because it challenged us to find momentum in life. In jazz, Anthony Joseph summoned Shabaka Hutchings and Jason Yarde for a quest to take political poetry as far as he could, and the Luke Stewart & Jarvis Earnshaw Quartet crafted a set split between meditative rumination and active discontent. In experimental music, Bill Orcutt overdubbed himself on an expansive collaboration with Chris Corsano, the Vietnamese trio Rắn Cạp Đuôi spliced together inscrutable psychedelic collages, and Fire-Toolz delivered a double LP packed with everything from screamo to ambient.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Ten Ka: Sonic Geometry - Structures, Patterns And Forms

Ten Ka means "fire of the sky" in Japanese. It's the project of composer and multi-instrumentalist Deniss Pashkevich, who is one of the leading figures on the Latvian jazz scene. Some see him purely as part of the John Coltrane tradition but this is not the whole story. While Pashkevich definitely is an adherent of Coltrane's spirituality, nevertheless he goes to different directions, expressing his own ideas within acoustic and electronic soundscapes.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Skúli Sverrisson With Bill Frisell: Strata

A meeting of minds, of hearts and of souls. Strata may be the first recording of the duo of Icelandic bassist Skuli Sverrisson and guitarist Bill Frisell, but so attuned are the musicians to each other's wavelengths, and so spellbinding their common language, that you could be forgiven for thinking they had played in this format for donkey's years. Originally a limited edition, vinyl-only release in 2018, Strata is now available for the first time on digital platforms, which is terrific news for the majority on tighter budgets or without a record player.
MUSIC
Cat Country 102.9

These Are the Best-Selling Bluegrass Albums of 2021

In 2020, Sturgill Simpson made his debut on the bluegrass charts with his critically acclaimed album Cuttin' Grass, Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions. Although it narrowly missed the top of the Billboard chart last year, the record claimed the No. 1 spot this year. Along with that major accomplishment, he claims two more spots on this year's best-selling albums list with Cuttin' Grass, Vol. 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions and his most recent record, The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Alexis Valet: Explorers

Alexis Valet is a vibraphonist making a name for himself in the French jazz scene as an accomplished sideman with the Xavier Belin Quartet, Shauli Einav Quintet, Joachim Govin Sextet, and most importantly, as a leader. His compositions draw their insight from contemporary jazz, hip hop, free jazz, and electronica while keeping a strong footing in the jazz tradition. Valet presents a captivating album with Explorers. Filled with contemporary jazz, the sound is driven by a sense of invention and the magic of interplay. Joining Valet is Lucca Fattorini, double bass; Antoine Paganotti, drums and guests Ben van Gelder, alto saxophone and Bojan Z, piano on select tracks.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Georg Riedel: Dance Music: Georg Riedel Meets Ekdahl/Bagge Big Band

Czech-born, Swedish-bred bassist Georg Riedel, best known as a composer of ten or more film scores, returns to his first love, big-band jazz, to conduct an evening of Dance Music with Sweden's world-class Ekdahl/Bagge Big Band, recorded in June 2019 at Fasching Jazz Club in Stockholm. Before arriving at "Dance...
THEATER & DANCE
kuvo.org

Jazz Odyssey — The Best of 2021

Join the Tuesday night Jazz Odyssey host Moe Velez for his end-of-year Best Of 2021 special!. With so many amazing albums released in the Jazz Odyssey universe this year, it’s only fitting that we close the year by celebrating the releases that truly stood out. Expect music from Madlib,...
MUSIC

