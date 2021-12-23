ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland, NY

bell hooks Will Never Leave Us — She Lives On

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten by Karsonya Wise Whitehead, Loyola University Maryland. I was introduced to the work of bell hooks for the first time when I was 14 years old, sitting on my Nana’s porch, complaining about the mosquitoes and the heat. My Nana, who was probably frustrated by my endless...

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Acclaimed writer and feminist bell hooks dead at 69

Celebrated author, professor, critic, and feminist bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Kentucky, the Lexington Herald-Leader confirms. She was 69. According to a press release from her niece Ebony Motley, hooks had been ill, and died surrounded by friends and family. Born Gloria Jean Watkins, hooks adopted her...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

bell hooks obituary

A trailblazing cultural theorist and activist, public intellectual, teacher and feminist writer, bell hooks, who has died of kidney failure aged 69, authored around 40 books in a career spanning more than four decades. Exploring the intersecting oppressions of gender, race and class, her writings additionally reflected her concerns with issues related to art, history, sexuality, psychology and spirituality, ultimately with love at the heart of community healing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Maryland, NY
Seattle Times

bell hooks, pathbreaking Black feminist, dies

Bell hooks, whose incisive, wide-ranging writing on gender and race helped push feminism beyond its white, middle-class worldview to include the voices of Black and working-class women, died Wednesday at her home in Berea, Kentucky. She was 69. Her sister Gwenda Motley said the cause was end-stage renal failure. Starting...
SOCIETY
freelibrary.org

bell hooks and picture books

You may know bell hooks for her innovative and tranformative works in literature, poetry and feminist studies. written by bell hooks; illustrated by Chris Raschka. Celebrates the joy and beauty of nappy hair. Nominated for an NAACP Image Award, here is a buoyantly fun read aloud brimming with playful and powerful affirmations.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
msmagazine.com

bell hooks: The Black Feminist Guide That Literally Saved Our Lives

Bell hooks saved our lives by helping to articulate the oppressions we faced as women, as Black people. Her death is a reminder the work continues—to continue resisting systemic oppressions, to carve a path to liberation. I had already heard that her health was failing, and yet, the announcement...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bell Hooks
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Toni Morrison
NBC News

Acclaimed author and activist bell hooks dies at 69

Acclaimed author and activist bell hooks died on Wednesday. She was 69. hooks, whose real name was Gloria Jean Watkins, was born on Sept. 25, 1952, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Her first published work, a book of poems titled "And There We Wept," was released in 1978. She went on to publish her first book "Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism" in 1981.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

bell hooks' death is a call to action

“What is our lesson in this moment? What does bell hooks’ death enjoin us to do?”. These were the questions I asked myself as I walked circles around the Stanford University Bookstore on Wednesday, just hours after reading of hooks’ passing, at the age of 69, from end-stage renal failure. I felt the air in an attempt to sense the memory of her presence — she, Gloria Jean Watkins, completed her undergraduate degree in English literature at Stanford in 1974.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
flaglerlive.com

Teaching to Transgress: bell hooks Will Endure

I was introduced to the work of bell hooks for the first time when I was 14 years old, sitting on my Nana’s porch, complaining about the mosquitoes and the heat. My Nana, who was probably frustrated by my endless complaints about being bored, stuck a copy of “Ain’t I A Woman” in my hand and told me just to “shut up and read.” I remember that summer because after I read that book, all we talked about was bell hooks and who she was and who I wanted to be. I said then that I wanted to be a writer, like bell hooks, and change the world with my words.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitehead#Loyola University
arcamax.com

Commentary: bell hooks was a mighty fire

Bell hooks was one of the mighty fires in which I was forged, the first person to say I was a real writer, to tell me I had something urgent to share with the world. I had grown up with serious tutelage on all things race, class and gender, but bell taught me more: how to read, how to see, how to discern what lay beneath. bell was my mentor, my friend, my sister in struggle.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
msmagazine.com

An Ode to bell hooks: “You Have Left Us a Gift”

This poem was originally published on Medium. the whole body of its prey. your radical Black feminist way of being & writing,. your defiance in the small letters of your name & body. We watched the world choosing to ignore you. until the strength & sharpness in the sword. of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Keene Sentinel

Trailblazing Black feminist bell hooks leaves a legacy of more than 30 books

Trailblazing Black feminist bell hooks, whose graceful, probing and wide-ranging books sought to empower people of all races, classes and genders, anticipating and helping shape ongoing debates about justice and discrimination in the United States, died Wednesday at her home in Berea, Ky. She was 69. The cause was end-stage...
BEREA, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The US Sun

Who was author Bell Hooks?

KNOWN for her feminist theory, Bell Hooks real name is Gloria Jean Watkins. On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the beloved author passed away. Bell Hooks published her first book of poems And There We Wept under her pen name back in 1978. Over the course of her career, she wrote...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
msmagazine.com

“Other Mother” of a Generation: On bell hooks and Living Black Feminism

Some people are so a part of your story you almost forget what life was like before you encountered them. For many Black women, bell hooks was part of a community of truth-telling “other mothers,” as Patricia Hill Collins named the women who parent the children who are not their own. Some of us were lucky enough to be exposed to hooks at a young age. Or, to meet hooks in seemingly mundane spaces of a bookstore or conference that she made magical through insight, wit and usually some analysis of the racial dynamics at the event itself.
CELEBRITIES
The New Yorker

The Revolutionary Writing of bell hooks

Before she became bell hooks, one of the great cultural critics and writers of the twentieth century, and before she inspired generations of readers—especially Black women—to understand their own axis-tilting power, she was Gloria Jean Watkins, daughter of Rosa Bell and Veodis Watkins. hooks, who died on Wednesday, was raised in Hopkinsville, a small, segregated town in Kentucky. Everything she would become began there. She was born in 1952 and attended segregated schools up until college; it was in the classroom that she, eager to learn, began glimpsing the liberatory possibilities of education. She loved movies, yet the ways in which the theatre made us occasionally captive to small-mindedness and stereotype compelled her to wonder if there were ways to look (and talk) back at the screen’s moving images. Growing up, her father was a janitor and her mother worked as a maid for white families; their work, rife with minor indignities, brought into focus the everyday power of an impolite glare, or rolling your eyes. A new world is born out of such small gestures of resistance—of affirming your rightful space.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

‘Only love can heal the wounds of the past’: The best bell hooks quotes to live by

News of the death of Gloria Jean Watkins, best known as bell hooks, has sparked an outpouring of grief around the world.Watkins was a celebrated author and feminist cultural critic who published her books and scholarly articles under her chosen pen name to honour her maternal great-grandmother, Bell Blair Hooks. Watkins spelled the name with lowercase letters as a way to direct attention towards her ideas rather than her identity.It was those perceptive ideas, clarified by her eloquent voice, which made her an essential writer. Her work focused on the intersection of capitalism, race and gender, and she published more...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy