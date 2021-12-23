ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Moyne will require booster shots for students this spring

By David Laguerre
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLe Moyne College is the latest to require booster shots for its students, and they’re working to get the ball rolling. School officials say...

AOL Corp

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland Students Need To Show Negative COVID Test, Wear KN95 Masks To Class

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — When students return to the University of Maryland College Park campus for classes between Jan. 3 and 21, they will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their first in-person class and will have to wear KN95 masks in class amid a surge in cases, according to an email from President Darryll J. Pines and Jennifer King Rice, senior vice president and provost. “These measures are subject to change, depending on evolving COVID-19 conditions. Decisions about potential additional measures in advance of the spring semester will be made in early January,” they wrote. Normal campus operations will continue throughout January, and staff members are expected to maintain their work schedules. Flexible work arrangements, including telework, may be implemented and some classes will be online to reduce the number of people on campus, according to the email. They also asked all students, staff and faculty to get their booster shot.    
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Albany schools move to remote learning Wednesday due to COVID-19

All Albany city schools will move to distance learning Wednesday due to staffing shortages created by COVID-19 cases, the school district announced Tuesday. At least 21 bus drivers with First Student and an additional dozen employees of the bus company tested positive for COVID-19 or had related contacts, the district said in a statement on its website.
ALBANY, NY
#Booster
Binghamton University delays start to spring semester due to omicron

Binghamton University will delay the beginning of its spring semester by one week in response to the high COVID-19 case numbers of spread of the omicron variant, BU President Harvey Stenger said in an email message Thursday. Classes will now start Tuesday, Jan. 25, rather than Tuesday, Jan. 18. The...
BINGHAMTON, NY
South Glens Falls pilots keeping kids exposed to COVID in

Since the beginning of November, school nurse Lucie Bernucci has had a short line of students outside her office each morning, waiting to slide into her chair to be rapid tested for COVID-19. “It does go much easier when the students are older versus the younger students, who are more...
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
New York sending millions of at-home COVID-19 test kits to

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she’s committed to keeping schools in New York open during the latest surge of the pandemic. Hochul says any county can now institute the Test-to-Stay policy. It involves allowing students who are not vaccinated to come back to school with regular testing after having close contact with a confirmed positive case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Albany SNUG manager relishes role as community mediator

Walking down Clinton Avenue, Justin Gaddy and his staff at Albany 518 SNUG canvassed the area to let residents know about some upcoming events. “We canvass probably at least 10 hours a week,” said Gaddy, who serves as the program manager. “Every day, we come out and check in on the community status.”
ALBANY, NY
State to reopen COVID-19 testing, vaccine site in Queensbury

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday the state COVID-19 vaccination site in Queensbury is reopening. The location at Aviation Mall will be back open starting Wednesday for both COVID-19 vaccinations and testing from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are for testing. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays are for...
QUEENSBURY, NY
INTERVIEW: Le Moyne College President Linda LeMura

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 interviewed with Le Moyne College President Linda LeMura after the board of trustees approved her contract extension. President LeMura discusses her presidency, new programs, and pandemic learning.
SYRACUSE, NY
How 3 HBCUs Utilized Their Multi-Million-Dollar Donations From MacKenzie Scott,

Norfolk State received $40 million from Scott last year, and her gift made a huge impact on this Virginia HBCU. “To get a $40 million unrestricted gift for an institution of our size is really unheard of,” noted Clifford Porter, NSU’s VP of University Advancement. “It has given us latitude to apply those gifts in the areas of greatest need.”
NORFOLK, VA
Mary Nelson Youth Center gets a remodel, and so does

Mary Nelson’s Youth Center is constantly giving back to the Syracuse community through school supplies, career support and education. Now, the center is getting some help in return. “I had to pinch myself to see if it’s real, you know,” Mary Nelson about said about a remodel to the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Roanoke Times

UVa requiring students, staff get COVID booster shots before spring semester

The University of Virginia will require all students, faculty and staff to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in order to study, live, or work on Grounds in the coming spring semester, officials announced on Tuesday. Officials made the announcement in an email to all UVa community members. “After careful consideration...
COLLEGES
CBS Boston

LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — A growing number of colleges in the Boston area are requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. The Centers For Disease Control says that “everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.” Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some schools are requiring boosters in time for the start of the spring semester or whenever eligibility allows, while others have set different deadlines. We’ve compiled a list of colleges that have announced booster shot requirements. Click on the links for more information about each school’s policy. Bentley College: Boosters required for the spring semester Boston College: Boosters required by Feb. 9 Boston University: Boosters required by Feb. 4, or as soon as eligibility allows Emerson College: Boosters required before return from winter break, or as soon as eligibility allows Harvard University: Boosters will be required for all who are eligible Northeastern University: Boosters required by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligibility allows UMass Amherst: Boosters required for the spring semester Wheaton College: Boosters required within 30 days of being eligible, starting Feb.1    
BOSTON, MA

