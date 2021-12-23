ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falkland Islands capital Stanley among 39 places vying for city status

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
 5 days ago

The Falkland Islands’ capital Stanley is one of 39 towns bidding to be granted city status as part of a competition to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

For the first time ever, British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependences have been allowed to apply for the title.

Stanley, which is almost 8,000 miles away from the UK, is battling entries from George Town in the Cayman Islands and Gibraltar , Gibraltar for the sought-after city status.

Bournemouth, Reading, Doncaster and Blackburn are some of the 22 towns in England that have applied.

In Scotland, eight areas have applied, including Dumfries and St Andrews, and in Wales, Wrexham submitted a bid.

Ballymena, Coleraine and Bangor in Northern Ireland are also entered into the competition.

The competition is part of the celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign, with a special four-day bank holiday weekend set to start on Thursday 2 June.

The Queen will approve the eventual winner, on the advice of recommendations to ministers by an expert panel.

Steve Barclay, the Cabinet Office minister, praised the extension of the competition to the overseas territories. He said: “[This] is a celebration of the rich and diverse communities which make up not only the United Kingdom, but also our friends further afield in the Falklands, Gibraltar and the Cayman Islands.

“City status is not only about local pride, it can deliver real levelling up benefits for business and the local area, which is clear from the high number of applications. A sincere best of luck to all those who have applied.”

As part of their bids, applicants must describe their distinct identity and community as well as evidence of links to royalty.

Despite its small population - just 2,524 people - there have been several royal visits to Stanley, the capital of the Falkland Islands. And next year will mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands war.

The Hon Leona Roberts, who represents Stanley on the Legislative Assembly of the Falkland Islands, said that 2022 was a fitting year to apply for city status.

Ms Roberts said: “We have always had very strong links with the Royal family, whose visits are always well-received.

“This is something we really wanted to be a part of. It would be a huge privilege to gain city status, although we know there is a lot of competition and we are managing expectations.”

Nadine Dorries, the culture secretary, said: “The Queen’s platinum jubilee is an exciting chance for local areas to become cities and level up opportunities for all. As well as fostering local pride and potential, this competition is a great way to mark Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.

“2022 is set to be a year of pride, celebration and coming together with the four-day weekend alongside other blockbuster events including the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and Unboxed, championing creativity in the UK.”

The final decision will be taken in spring 2022 and announced shortly afterwards.

List of places that applied for city status:

Alcester, Warwickshire

Ballymena, County Antrim

Bangor, County Down

Blackburn, Lancashire

Bolsover, Derbyshire

Boston, Lincolnshire

Bournemouth, Dorset

Coleraine, County Londonderry

Colchester, Essex

Crawley, West Sussex

Crewe, Cheshire

Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Dorchester, Dorset

Douglas, Isle of Man

Dudley, West Midlands

Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway

Dunfermline, Fife

Elgin, Moray

George Town, Cayman Islands

Gibraltar, Gibraltar

Goole, East Yorkshire

Greenock, Renfrewshire

Guildford, Surrey

Livingston, West Lothian

Marazion, Cornwall

Medway, Kent

Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire

Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Newport and Carisbrooke, Hampshire

Northampton, Northamptonshire

Oban, Argyll and Bute

Reading, Berkshire

Peel, Isle of Man

St Andrews, Fife

Stanley, Falkland Islands

South Ayrshire, Ayrshire and Arran

Warrington, Cheshire

Warwick, Warwickshire

Wrexham, Clwyd

List of cities which applied for Lord Provost/Lord Mayor status:

Bath, Somerset

Derby, Derbyshire

Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Inverness, Inverness

Lancaster, Lancashire

Lincoln, Lincolnshire

Newport, Gwent

Perth, Perth and Kinross

Southampton, Hampshire

Sunderland, Tyne and Wear

Wolverhampton, West Midlands

Worcester, Worcestershire

IN THIS ARTICLE
