ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Lost Morecambe and Wise episode to be shown in colour on Christmas Day

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEvXI_0dUJXjaP00

A long-lost episode of Morecambe and Wise will be broadcast by the BBC this Christmas, after being discovered in an attic by Eric Morecambe’s son.

Gary Morecambe found seven canisters in the attic of his mother’s house in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, while searching for old scripts last year.

After they were sent off by his agent to be examined, experts realised they contained film, including the lost episode which has since been colourised by the BBC. It had originally been wiped from the broadcaster’s archive so the tape could be used for other programmes.

Dating from 1970, the 45-minute show marked the beloved comedy duo’s first for BBC One.

Gary Morecambe said the newly unearthed episode – which contains a sketch about a radio call-in challenge – represents “a golden era of television”, and that he had been “staggered” when he received confirmation that the episode was salvageable.

“But I didn't realise at that point how far the BBC would go to present it,” he said. “That it would then get colourised, which is fantastic, so it's been brought bang up to date.

“And also what's really good is the quality of the show itself, you can see the embryonic Morecambe and Wise come through.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49g8Bj_0dUJXjaP00

He continued: “It's a bit like when they found something of Tony Hancock and Dad's Army, these are important pieces from the golden era of television so to find something that was presumed wiped, and has been sitting in an attic for 50-odd years, that is very exciting and very important.”

Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise remain one of the most popular comedy duos in British TV history. They made their debut as a double act in 1941, developing increasingly complex skits, characters and routines over the years. Their fourth and final TV series for the BBC aired in 1978.

Morecambe died in 1984, aged 58, while Wise died in 1999, aged 73.

The lost episode airs on BBC Two at 7.45pm on Christmas Day, and will be preceded by the duo’s 1971 Christmas show featuring Andre Previn, Glenda Jackson and Shirley Bassey.

Additional reporting by Press Association

Comments / 0

Related
ABQJournal

‘Call the Midwife’ holiday episode to air Christmas Day on PBS

Zephryn Taitte knows that patience pays off. When the London-based actor was cast as Cyril Robinson in the BBC hit series, “Call the Midwife,” it was for a recurring role. The long-running series follows the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Nine million TV viewers watch Queen’s Christmas message

More than nine million people watched the Queen’s speech on Christmas Day, attracting more viewers than any other programme.The Queen’s Christmas broadcast, which was around 10 minutes long, was watched by 7.4 million viewers on the BBC and 1.7 million viewers on ITV.The monarch reflected on a year of personal grief in her message, saying there was “one familiar laugh missing” as she acknowledged the death of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh amid the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.The Queen talked about her “beloved Philip” and how his “mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as...
U.K.
The Independent

Winner of the Christmas Day TV ratings contest revealed

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special proved a ratings hit, claiming the most viewers outside of the Queen’s festive message.The Strictly special, which was won by pop star Anne-Marie, was watched by an average of 5.8 million viewers, according to overnight figures from the BBC.The 30-year-old singer and her professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima were victorious after performing a thrilling cha cha, which earned them a perfect score of 40 from the judges.🎉 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special wins Christmas Day ratings in 2021🎄📺 It was the most watched show on Christmas Day with 5.8 million viewers (excluding The Queen’s...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Call the Midwife's Stephen McGann teases big twist for season 11

Call the Midwife spoilers follow. Stephen McGann has dropped hints that Call the Midwife's 11th season has a game-changing twist in the works. The BBC One series returns in the coming weeks for a festive special, but the cast are also looking ahead to the next full series beginning on January 2.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Morecambe
Person
Tony Hancock
Person
Ernie Wise
BBC

Celebrity MasterChef: Second Golden Whisk winner revealed

This article reveals the winners of Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off 2021. The Reverend Richard Coles has been crowned the second of two BBC Celebrity MasterChef Golden Whisk winners. He said he was "absolutely delighted" and planned to parade the "historic and holy" trophy around his parish in Finedon, Northamptonshire.
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Call the Midwife cast discuss the Christmas special's most revolting scene

Call The Midwife featured a pretty graphic scene in its special Christmas episode. The day before her wedding, poor Lucille fell up the stairs while drunk, resulting in a swollen black eye. The answer was Dr Turner applying a leech to the facial bruise. Leonie Elliott, who plays Lucille, explained...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Bbc One#Bbc Radio#Dad S Army#Ernie#British
The Independent

Strictly Come Dancing special was most watched TV show on Christmas Day

Strictly Come Dancing proved to be a ratings hit for 2021 as the BBC Christmas special claimed the most viewers outside of the Queen’s festive message.The Strictly special, which was won by pop star Anne-Marie, was watched by an average of 5.8 million viewers, according to overnight figures from the BBC.The 30-year-old singer and her professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima were victorious after performing a cha cha cha, which earned them a perfect score of 40 from the judges.BBC One secured eight of the top 10 programmes on Christmas Day – with ITV taking eighth and ninth place...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Jeremy Vine and Greg James lead tributes to ‘legendary’ radio DJ Janice Long

Jeremy Vine Greg James and Jo Whiley have led tributes to “legendary” BBC radio presenter Janice Long following her death aged 66.The radio DJ, who became a “trailblazer” as the first woman to have her own daily show on Radio 1 and the first regular female presenter on Top Of The Pops, died at home on Christmas Day following a short illness, her agent said.During her 40-year career, she helped launch the careers of future stars including Amy Winehouse, Adele and The Smiths, and led coverage of major music events such as Live Aid.Going to miss you, #janicelong pic.twitter.com/agq39zipdn—...
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

How to watch Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2021 online for free from anywhere

It’s that time of year when we bask in the warm glow of a Call the Midwife Christmas special. Snow is falling, wedding bells are ringing, and the nuns of Nonnatus House are celebrating – when they’re not dealing with tricky breech births, that is. Expect both consternation and jubilation as we explain below how to watch Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2021 online from anywhere in the world – and 100% FREE!
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Independent

Good Morning Britain viewers blast ‘montage of misery’ on Christmas Day episode

Good Morning Britain viewers were not impressed with one particular segment on the ITV show’s Christmas Day episode.GMB broadcasted a pre-recorded festive edition this morning (25 December) with presenters Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard co-presenting.Viewers of the daily show criticised the lack of festive cheer in one part of the episode, in which a montage looking back over 2021 was shown.The segment featured stories about deaths from the pandemic, the Capitol riots, the George Floyd trial, the killing of Sarah Everard, political upset in Westminster and the refugee crisis.It also had more positive moments, such as reports...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street airs Christmas Day surprise in latest episode

Coronation Street spoilers follow from the Christmas Day episode, which is available to watch now on the ITV Hub. This episode doesn't air on ITV until 8pm, so our article contains spoilers that some viewers may prefer to avoid. Coronation Street has finally resolved the mystery of Roy Cropper's future...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Queen recalls 'familiar laugh missing' in Christmas speech

Queen Elizabeth II in her Christmas Day message shared the pain she felt after the death of her husband as she encouraged people everywhere to celebrate with friends and family, despite the grief caused by a pandemic now stretching into its second year.Saying she understood the difficulty of spending the holiday season “with one familiar laugh missing,” the monarch delivered her address beside a framed photograph of her arm-in-arm with Prince Philip who died in April at age 99. On her right shoulder was the same sapphire chrysanthemum brooch she wore in the photo — a glittering statement...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Larkins at Christmas review: This isn’t a rural idyll but a dystopia, a Kentish Truman Show in which none of the characters escape

TV’s guileless The Larkins, a new adaptation of HE Bates’s novel The Darling Buds of May, might have been designed with a Christmas special in mind, and this one-off episode was commissioned before the series began in October. This featherlight fantasy vision of rural life in 1950s Kent, with simplistic moral lessons, cracker-standard gags and characters thinner than a paper hat, is well suited to a mixed-ability audience dulled by food and wine. Still, after 70 minutes, you wonder if going to bed might have been preferable.At the start of the action, if that’s the right word, the village...
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

402K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy