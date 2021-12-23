ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Jess Breach to return for Harlequins after breaking her back in training

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jcH6y_0dUJXihg00

Electric winger Jess Breach will return for Harlequins on 27 December against Wasps after breaking her back in training.

The 24-year-old injured her ankle in last season’s semi-final but got back on the pitch for two matches of this campaign in October. Then she broke her back in what she said could have been a life or death situation.

“Nobody knew how bad it was going to be,” she told BBC Sport . “I just thought ‘I’ve got a dead back’, like you get a dead calf or dead quads. But then I couldn’t really move or walk so I had to go to A&E.”

Breach has worked hard to recover and is set to take to the field again in Quins ’ ‘Big Game’ match at Twickenham Stadium on Monday. She is back in time to get valuable playing minutes ahead of the Women’s Six Nations in April and the upcoming World Cup.

But while many fans may be looking ahead to the big tournaments, the star is solely focused on a game at a time.

“It’s been pretty stressful,” she added. “I’m glad to have come out the other side. After my ankle, I was definitely fine and thought I’ll play loads of games. After this injury I’m definitely going to take every game as it comes for the foreseeable future.”

Breach will hope to add another win to Harlequins record as the reigning Premier 15s champions are currently fourth. The match at Twickenham is the first women’s league fixture to be played at the home of English rugby and it is being broadcast on BT Sport.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Graham Potter hoping return of Danny Welbeck can inspire Brighton

Brighton boss Graham Potter hopes Danny Welbeck’s return after three months on the sidelines is the catalyst for a turnaround in results following the club’s 11-game winless run in the Premier League Welbeck scored the winner as Brighton moved into the Champions League places with a 2-1 victory over Leicester on September 19 but then suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace eight days later.That necessitated an operation and while Welbeck has been convalescing, the Seagulls sit 13th at Christmas even if they have only lost three times since last prevailing in the top-flight against the Foxes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England lose Ashes 3-0 after crashing to defeat on third day in Melbourne

England surrendered the Ashes in embarrassing fashion in Melbourne, blitzed for 68 all out in their second innings to slump 3-0 behind in just 12 days of cricket.A tour that has lurched from disappointment to disappointment literally since ball one – when Rory Burns lost his off stump – plumbed new lows as England capitulated on the third morning of the Boxing Day Test.The final margin of defeat, an innings and 14 runs, was an indictment on every level given they had restricted the hosts to a modest 267.Veteran seamer Scott Boland, who was seventh choice just a few weeks ago,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Pat Cummins toasts strong start for Australia – Boxing Day sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 26 December.CricketAustralia captain Pat Cummins toasted another glorious day for the hosts in Melbourne, as the third Ashes Test got under way.Great Day 1. Congrats to @sboland24 cap #463 and a first Test wicket to go with it! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/NtqY33bteL— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) December 26, 2021David Warner is sharp between the wickets but is clearly not the quickest in his own family! View...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlequins#Twickenham Stadium#Premier 15s#Bt Sport#Wasps#Bbc Sport#A E#Quins#The Women S Six Nations#English
AFP

Australia retain Ashes after crushing humiliated England

A relentless Australia spearheaded by debutant Scott Boland skittled England for an embarrassing 68 on Tuesday to win the third Test by an innings and 14 runs and retain the Ashes with two matches still to play. England headed to Melbourne knowing they must win to keep the five-Test series alive after heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, with Australia only needing a draw to retain the urn as holders.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Marcus Smith will miss Harlequins' Premiership clash against Northampton Saints at Twickenham after testing positive for Covid-19... but the England fly half is expected to return for the trip to Gloucester

England fly-half Marcus Smith will miss the Gallagher Premiership clash between his Harlequins side and Northampton Saints at Twickenham tomorrow after testing positive for Covid-19. Smith had a breakthrough autumn campaign at international level last month and kicked Eddie Jones' England to victory over South Africa. He would have had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England look to bowlers after fresh batting misery – day one of Boxing Day Test

England need a resounding fightback from their bowlers if they are to keep their Ashes hopes alive after another chastening opening day for Joe Root’s side in Melbourne.The captain top-scored with 50 but it was another woeful batting display by his team after Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to turn the screw on England’s top order.Root was visibly frustrated at the tame manner of his dismissal. His was one of three unforced errors from senior men in a demoralising afternoon session, with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler also culpable as the tourists were eventually bowled out...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick claims scrapping Premier League festive fixtures would be like ‘abolishing the Queen’

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick says scrapping the Premier League’s festive matches would be like “abolishing the Queen”.There has been some criticism of the busy schedule over the Christmas period with injuries and Covid cases making team selection difficult for clubs. England’s top-flight has long been the only European league to continue through the winter without a break.Rangnick told MUTV: “I’ve watched Premier League football for the last 40 years, so when it was also the First Division, and I know what kind of tradition it is to play football over Christmas and on Boxing Day, the 27th, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

George Ford credits Steve Borthwick for Leicester’s dramatic improvement

George Ford has sung the praises of Leicester boss Steve Borthwick after Tigers’ blistering start to their Gallagher Premiership campaign.Leicester’s gripping last-gasp victory over Bristol at Ashton Gate made it 10 wins from 10 Premiership starts this season, matching Harlequins’ feat in 2011.And it represents a spectacular transformation under former England forwards coach Borthwick, who took charge at Leicester less than 18 months ago.Tigers ended the 2019-20 campaign in 11th place, and they were only saved by Saracens being relegated following their salary cap breaches.Now, though, Leicester will enter 2022 unbeaten in domestic and European competitions, seemingly poised for a...
RUGBY
AFP

Montpellier win at Biarritz in Top 14 battle

Montpellier maintained their Top 14 charge with a 27-12 away win and a bonus point at rock-bottom Biarritz on Monday. Bordeaux still lead the Top 14 on 42 points with Toulouse and Montpellier two points back, although Montpellier have played one match more.
SPORTS
The Independent

Steve Harmison says England facing ‘big inquest’ after Ashes series defeat

Former England bowler Steve Harmison believes careers could be on the line after England’s Ashes humiliation in Australia.Joe Root’s men were bowled out for a paltry 68 as they surrendered the urn on just the third day of the third Test in Melbourne, handing Australia an innings-and-14-runs victory and an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.Harmison has experienced both ends of the Ashes spectrum, being part of the side which famously claimed a long-awaited series win in 2005 and also bowling the first ball of the next series at the Gabba to second slip as England went on to...
SPORTS
AFP

Premier League hit by record 103 positive Covid tests

The Premier League has revealed a record 103 players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus in the period from December 20 to 26. "The League can today confirm between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harlequins’ ‘Big Game’ the latest milestone along a whirlwind journey for women’s rugby

Harlequins take on Wasps in a Premier 15s match on Monday but this one is like no other and is yet another milestone women’s rugby has hit in recent years.The match is part of Quins’ Big Game, which is hosted at Twickenham Stadium, and will be a doubleheader with the men. It will be the first women’s league match held at the home of English rugby and will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.This historic fixture is another example of how the women’s game is going from strength to strength, and the quick progression is thanks to the introduction...
RUGBY
The Independent

Manchester City cement top spot after winning nine-goal Boxing Day thriller

Raheem Sterling’s double helped Manchester City cement their place at the top of the Premier League table with a 6-3 victory after they survived an unlikely Leicester fightback in a nine-goal Boxing Day thriller.City looked to have secured a ninth successive league win when they raced into a 4-0 lead inside 25 minutes as the Foxes capitulated horribly in the face of an onslaught.Kevin De Bruyne’s fifth-minute strike set the ball rolling and it was 2-0 after 14 minutes when former Leicester midfielder Riyad Mahrez converted from the spot after Youri Tielemans had wrestled defender Aymeric Laporte to the ground.𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟𝗦,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe encourages Newcastle to make memories against Manchester United

Eddie Howe has challenged his Newcastle players to make new memories in the club’s rivalry with Manchester United The Red Devils head for St James’ Park on Monday evening undergoing a re-grouping process under interim boss Ralf Rangnick but having held sway over the Magpies for much of the last three decades.However, a famous 5-0 home win on Tyneside under Kevin Keegan in October 1996 and 4-3 and 3-0 victories for Sir Bobby Robson’s have gone down in Geordie folklore, and Howe is keen to write his own chapter.The 44-year-old said: “There are a lot of memories that spring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bath’s Premiership Rugby Cup tie against Exeter postponed due to absences

Bath’s Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Exeter on December 29 has been cancelled due to a combination of coronavirus issues and injuries leaving Bath without enough front row forwards to fulfil the fixture.A statement from the Somerset club said Premiership Rugby would determine the points allocation for the cancelled game over the coming days, while their league clash with London Irish on January 3 is unaffected.“It is with regret we share that our Round 3 Premiership Rugby Cup fixture against Exeter Chiefs scheduled for Wednesday 29 December at the Rec cannot go ahead safely,” read a statement on bathrugby.com.“We have...
RUGBY
The Independent

Joe Root accepts England need wholesale changes after Ashes defeat

England captain Joe Root says it would be “selfish” to focus on his own future after losing the Ashes in crushing fashion, but accepts widespread changes are required to fix the Test side.England self-destructed on the third morning in Melbourne to hand Australia victory by an innings and 14 runs as well as a decisive 3-0 series lead, turning in their worst batting display yet in a trip littered with limp performances.They were knocked over for a humiliating 68 all out, their lowest total on Australian soil since 1904, as debutant seamer Scott Boland tore through their line-up to finish...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

402K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy