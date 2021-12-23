ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox series X stock - live: Currys, Game, Smyths and Amazon restocks available now

By Steve Hogarty
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V87FH_0dUJXhox00

Update: The liveblog has now ended. At last report, the Xbox series X was in stock at Amazon , Game and Currys , though it may be sold out by the time you see this message. Read on for more details.

We’re just days away from Christmas and the Xbox series X is still almost impossible to find in stock online. Supply chain issues coupled with a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of electronics to a crawl, but Microsoft’s next-gen console can still be found if you look hard enough.

The less powerful Xbox series S is in stock at most UK stores, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand. New stock appears without warning and sells out in seconds.

That’s why we launched this Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog. Our blog will update with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events. If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered.

Read more:

Check Xbox series X stock at UK retailers below:

