ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Travel expert Simon Calder to answer your questions live as Christmas travel chaos looms

By Travel Desk
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pKOF_0dUJXgwE00

Christmas travel plans to countries across Europe have taken a thrashing after the latest round of tightening entry restrictions in response to Omicron.

We Brits have been given the boot from France and Germany, while Austria has imposed a 10-day quarantine on UK travellers who can’t provide proof of a booster shot, essentially scuppering scores of family ski holidays over the festive break.

Closer to home, more travel chaos looms; millions of travellers face problems as the great Christmas getaway begins, with widespread train cancellations and congestion expected on key motorways.

Train travel is being severely disrupted in parts of Great Britain, with a points failure on one of the key long-distance and commuter lines adding to problems caused by Covid-19 and industrial action.

So how do all the latest changes affect your travel plans this Christmas?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your latest travel questions in an ‘Ask me Anything’ event later today (Thursday, 23 December). He will be answering live in the comments section below between 4pm and 5pm.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid news - live: ‘Door-to-door vaccine effort considered’, as new restrictions come into force in UK nations

Door-to-door Covid-19 vaccines may be offered in an effort to reach those yet to have their jabs, reports have suggested, in a bid to stem the current surge in coronavirus cases.The Mail on Sunday reported a trial which had been carried out in Ipswich, Suffolk, could be expanded across the whole country as the Government attempted to hold out against introducing new restrictions in England.According to No 10 sources, the aim was to expand the scheme to the rest of the country.It comes as new coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland from today,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travel chaos as road and rail delays turn Christmas Eve into ‘frantic festive Friday’

For Rutland, the traditional British shutdown of the rail network began a day early. Oakham, the county town, is served by CrossCountry trains. But the RMT union, which is in dispute with the train operator over the role of guards, chose to strike on Christmas Eve – along with New Year’s Eve – eliminating Rutland from the national rail network.While the East Midlands county’s commuters waited for a replacement bus service, hundreds of other trains were being axed across the nation. The sudden sweep of Omicron triggered cancellations as hundreds of train crew were rendered unavailable for duty.Even at Britain’s best-connected...
TRAFFIC
BBC

UK is the 'messiest country' due to fly-tipping, farmer claims

A farmer who sees fly-tipping once a week believes the UK is the "messiest country" in the northern hemisphere. Defra figures show the East of England had more than 79,000 incidents in a year, up 18,000 on the previous year. But the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said the...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Calder
The Independent

67 people cross English Channel on Christmas Day

UK authorities have brought in 67 people who were attempting to cross the English Channel on Christmas Day.Border Force agents took a group of people to Dover Kent in the early hours of Saturday, following an incident involving two small boats.French authorities also intercepted one boat on the same day. It is not known how many people were on the third boat.Minister for Justice and Tackling Illegal Migration, Tom Pursglove, said people should not be trying to cross the Channel, and instead should be claiming asylum in the first safe country they reach.He said the Government was reforming...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

On the right track: Travelling from London-Sicily by rail is climate-friendly and jam-packed with adventure

We became accustomed to the expressions of incredulity during our lengthy journey: “Con il treno? You come from London to Sicilia by train! Why?” Well, why not. St Pancras to Syracuse – almost the same latitude as Tunis and as good a place as any to seek out some winter sun. No airports, no motorways; just a couple thousand miles of Europe gradually metamorphosing from grey and grisly into warm and welcoming.While the need for speed underpins aviation’s decades-long supremacy, neither Eurostar nor its French TGV counterparts with their record-beating 575km/h could be accused of hanging around. The fastest...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Train Travel#Christmas#Great Britain#Traveler#Uk#Omicron#Brits
Washington Post

Singapore’s Travelers Face Omicron Chaos

On Wednesday, Singapore announced new travel restrictions to manage the spread of omicron. The latest move comes as the government’s approach to pandemic management, once strict and orderly, has become increasingly inconsistent and chaotic. Residents who have returned this month from travel abroad are describing situations where they have...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Covid: Christmas travel will fuel spread of Omicron, US expert warns

Christmas travel will increase the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, even among the fully vaccinated, the top US infectious disease expert says. "There's no doubt about this, [Omicron] has an extraordinary capability of spreading," Dr Anthony Fauci told NBC's Meet the Press programme on Sunday. Dr Fauci, who advises...
TRAVEL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Omicron and holiday travel: Pressing questions answered

Holiday travel suddenly feels more fraught as the world waits for emerging information on the new coronavirus variant. Scientists are racing to see if the current vaccines offer protection against omicron, but many families and other travelers may need to consider a variety of factors now before embarking to see relatives or to experience a change of scenery.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Germany
TravelDailyNews.com

Travel and tourism stakeholders call on European governments to avoid holiday travel chaos

BRUSSELS - Travel and tourism stakeholders react to the reintroduction of travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers by several Member States in response to the new variant Omicron. This has shattered plans for countless thousands hoping to cross borders to see friends and family over the holidays, and puts agents and operators in financial jeopardy yet again. Changing travel restrictions at very short notice weakens travel confidence and undermines all the efforts that have been done so far, including the EU Digital Covid Certificate, to lift movement restrictions for vaccinated and recovered people.
TRAVEL
CBS News

Omicron surge causes holiday travel chaos

Hundreds of Christmas Eve flights were canceled in the U.S. after airlines reported staffing shortages due to the surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant. Some states are also seeing a shortage in health care workers. Nancy Chen reports.
TRAVEL
travelmole.com

Christmas travel chaos continues at airports round the world

Mass flight cancellations have continued into the Christmas weekend as airlines struggle with staff shortages due to surging Covid cases. Globally, over 6,000 flights have been grounded so far, according to FlightAware. It has affected flights from the US to China and Australia. More than 100 flights out of Sydney and Melbourne were scrapped.
WORLD
primenewsghana.com

Covid: Travel chaos spills into new week

There have been more Covid-related flight cancellations globally as the week starts, capping off a miserable festive period for thousands of people. More than 1,400 flights have been scrapped on Monday, with Chinese and US destinations being the worst hit, the FlightAware data tracking website says. US airlines say the...
WEATHER
Daily Mail

Travel chaos as Covid staff shortages ground flights and wreck Christmas plans after cancellations around the world

Thousands of travellers have seen their Christmas plans ruined after Covid chaos triggered a wave of flight cancellations. Airlines blamed staff shortages caused by coronavirus illness and isolation requirements for the mayhem on what is usually one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. British Airways was yesterday forced...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

PM briefed on Christmas Covid data as hopes grow of avoiding extra restrictions

The Prime Minister is not expected to announce further restrictions to control the Omicron variant in England after being briefed on the impact Christmas had on Covid infections and hospital pressures.In what was described as an internal Government meeting, Boris Johnson was scheduled on Monday to be talked through the latest data by chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser.The PA news agency understands no announcement is expected to come out of the meeting, potentially leaving England at odds with other parts of the UK, where post-Christmas restrictions have been deployed.Conservative...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

British Airways passengers spend Christmas waiting at San José airport

Around 200 British Airways passengers from Costa Rica who were due back on Christmas Eve morning are now expected to touch down in the UK on Boxing Day afternoon.Flight BA2236 was due to leave San José for London Gatwick on the evening of 23 December. Initially the passengers were told to expect a 90-minute delay on their overnight trip.But the Boeing 777 that was due to fly them suffered a cracked windscreen and required specialised attention.Jo Mitchell and Geir Olafsson had been on honeymoon in Costa Rica, and set off from their Pacific coast resort expecting to return via Gatwick...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

402K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy