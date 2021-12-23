ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World shares extend gains in thin pre-Christmas trading

By AP News
Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — World shares were higher Thursday after stocks advanced on Wall Street, lifted by encouraging reports about the potential impact of the omicron variant of coronavirus and stronger U.S. economic data. Major indexes are on track for a Christmas week gains, with trading thinning as the...

FOXBusiness

S&P hits record, Dow reclaims 36,000

U.S. stocks are hitting new highs on the first day of the final trading week of the year with the S&P 500 at a new record. The broadest measure of stocks rose 1.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied over 250 points or 0.7%.
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but between the Omicron variant causing renewed disruptions and persistent inflation pushing central banks to pump the brakes, the outlook is uncertain. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.84% higher to $169.67 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.38% to 4,791.19 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $10.25 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
marketpulse.com

Cdn. dollar calm in thin holiday trade

The Canadian dollar is a reliable bellwether of risk sentiment and the sharp volatility we’re seeing from the currency is a reflection of the uncertainty of the times. In particular, Omicron, the newest variant of Covid has unleashed itself across the globe, as countries scramble to close their borders and take other health measures in the hopes of curbing Omicron’s impact. The good news is that most reports have shown that Omicron is believed to be far milder than Delta, which hopefully means that this latest Covid wave will not cause as much devastation as Delta. However, there is no question that Omicron is far more contagious than Delta and poses a serious health hazard to unvaccinated people, which could potentially overload hospitals.
NBC Philadelphia

European Markets Trade Higher Amid Holiday-Thinned Trade

LONDON – European stocks traded higher on Tuesday as holiday-thinned trade continues in the region. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was 0.5% higher in early market trading with all sectors in positive territory. European markets were slightly higher in a holiday-thinned trading session on Monday with many markets still...
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rallied 2.52% to $1,093.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.39% to 15,871.26 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $149.55 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rose 2.32% to $342.45 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.38% to 4,791.19 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $7.22 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
