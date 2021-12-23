ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World shares extend gains in thin pre-Christmas trading

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — World shares were higher Thursday after stocks advanced on Wall Street, lifted by encouraging reports about the potential impact of the omicron variant of coronavirus and stronger U.S. economic data. Major indexes are on track for a Christmas week gains, with trading thinning as the...

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

AMC Entertainment and GameStop have shed more than half of their value since hitting June highs, giving most recent investors a good reason to consider selling for year-end tax-loss harvesting. Robinhood has shed more than half of its value since going public at $38 five months ago. Meme stocks and...
FOXBusiness

S&P hits record, Dow reclaims 36,000

U.S. stocks are hitting new highs on the first day of the final trading week of the year with the S&P 500 at a new record. The broadest measure of stocks rose 1.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied over 250 points or 0.7%.
MarketRealist

Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for a 2022 Rebound

U.S. stocks have been strong in 2022 and we seem to be headed for a third consecutive year of double-digit returns. Some investors crave cheap stocks that can deliver good returns over the long term. Here are the five cheap stocks that you can buy now and expect a rebound in 2022.
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but between the Omicron variant causing renewed disruptions and persistent inflation pushing central banks to pump the brakes, the outlook is uncertain. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
WFMZ-TV Online

Stocks move higher in muted post-holiday trading

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are starting the day higher in muted trading on Wall Street as traders return from the Christmas holiday. The S&P 500 was up 0.5% in the early going, led by more more gains in Big technology companies like Apple and Nvidia. The benchmark index is coming off its latest record high. European markets were also mostly higher, but London’s market was closed for a holiday. In Asia, Hong Kong’s market was also closed and Japan’s market ended slightly lower. Crude oil prices held steady and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged down to 1.48%.
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.84% higher to $169.67 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.38% to 4,791.19 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $10.25 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
marketpulse.com

Cdn. dollar calm in thin holiday trade

The Canadian dollar is a reliable bellwether of risk sentiment and the sharp volatility we’re seeing from the currency is a reflection of the uncertainty of the times. In particular, Omicron, the newest variant of Covid has unleashed itself across the globe, as countries scramble to close their borders and take other health measures in the hopes of curbing Omicron’s impact. The good news is that most reports have shown that Omicron is believed to be far milder than Delta, which hopefully means that this latest Covid wave will not cause as much devastation as Delta. However, there is no question that Omicron is far more contagious than Delta and poses a serious health hazard to unvaccinated people, which could potentially overload hospitals.
NBC Miami

European Markets Trade Higher Amid Holiday-Thinned Trade

LONDON – European stocks traded higher on Tuesday as holiday-thinned trade continues in the region. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was 0.5% higher in early market trading with all sectors in positive territory. European markets were slightly higher in a holiday-thinned trading session on Monday with many markets still...
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rallied 2.52% to $1,093.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.39% to 15,871.26 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $149.55 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
WFMZ-TV Online

China US Chip Battle

China pursues tech 'self-reliance,' fueling global unease. China's ruling Communist Party is pressing entrepreneurs to make the country a “technology superpower” that doesn’t need the United States or other foreign suppliers. The aim is to develop Chinese creators of computer, energy, medical and other technologies that can generate wealth and global influence. That is prompting fear the world might decouple, or split into markets with incompatible standards and products, which would hurt innovation. Chinese companies including Alibaba Group, the world’s biggest e-commerce company, are launching ventures to develop processor chips. Analysts say they are unlikely to be competitive in global markets if they detach from the global supply chain for components and technology, a goal no other country is pursuing.
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rose 2.32% to $342.45 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.38% to 4,791.19 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $7.22 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
