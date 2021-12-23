ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Faroese fish farmer scoops sustainability award

thefishsite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHiddenfjord, the family-owned salmon producer in the Faroe Islands, has won a 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Award. Hiddenfjord was recognized by SEAL (which stands for Sustainability, Environmental Achievement, and Leadership) in the category of Environmental Initiatives for the company’s dramatic reduction in transportation-related CO2 emissions, which dropped 94 percent when they...

thefishsite.com

thefishsite.com

UK farmers turn to seaweed in a bid to reduce livestock methane emissions

Following an agreement at COP26 where the US and EU pledged to reduce agricultural outputs from ruminant livestock by upwards of 30 percent by 2030, scientists at Queen's University Belfast's Institute for Global Food Security (IGFS) will feed seaweed to farm animals to slash methane by at least 30 percent.
AGRICULTURE
Watauga Democrat

Lovill House Inn wins award from NC Sustainable Energy Association

BOONE — O2 Ventures Group, which operates The Lovill House Inn, was awarded the Building Performance and Energy Efficient Project of the Year award by the NC Sustainable Energy Association for its work renovating the Boone bed-and-breakfast to be energy efficient, sustainable and run entirely on renewable energy. The...
BOONE, NC
aithority.com

ConvergeOne Awarded Bronze Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis

ConvergeOne, a leading services-led technology solution provider of cloud, collaboration, and digital infrastructure solutions, announced that it has received the Bronze sustainability rating from EcoVadis, an independent rating agency that assesses environmental performance and Corporate Social Responsibility. The Bronze rating places ConvergeOne in the top 50 percent of global companies...
ENVIRONMENT
Colorado State University

School of Global Environmental Sustainability awards seven projects with 2022 curriculum grants for new content

The grants fund projects that improve students’ exposure to interdisciplinary sustainability content in CSU’s curriculum. The grant winners will develop existing and new classes that offer creative approaches to improve the quality and quantity of student exposure to complex sustainability concepts. A Radical Library of Ceramic Materials: Del...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Person
Seal
Person
Atli Gregersen
ecomagazine.com

The Nurturing Co Bags Three Awards at the Sustainable Business Awards 2020/21

The Nurturing Co is awarded for its efforts towards climate change, water management and the UN SDGs in the Sustainable Business Awards 2020/2021. Since 2012, The Sustainable Business Awards, organised by Global Initiatives has served to recognise and commend companies that are making a difference to the society and the environment by introducing green initiatives, reducing their resource footprint and improving their efficiency in energy and water usage. The Nurturing Co, which was awarded the Best Social Impact Award in the Sustainable Business Awards 2019, is humbled to be awarded as a winner in the category of Water Management and UN Sustainable Development Goals and significant achievement in the area of climate change and emissions in the Sustainable Business Awards 2020/21.
BUSINESS
labelandnarrowweb.com

Mondi awarded for sustainable paper packaging materials

Mondi, a global supplier of packaging and paper materials, IMA Ilapak, and Les Crudettes, a French company in the fresh vegetables market, have won three prizes at the French packaging awards and the Trophées de l’innovation LSA for a new paper packaging. Mondi developed a recyclable functional barrier...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Organic India sets stage for Dharti Mitr Awards 2021; receives over 100 nominations from farmers across the country

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Acknowledging the relentless contribution of farmers from across the country, Organic India, an innovative global leader working with thousands of small family farmers who cultivates sustainable organic farmlands, officially announced the Dharti Mitr Awards 2021, today. The award aims to recognize the outstanding contributions...
AGRICULTURE
TravelDailyNews.com

20th Skål International Sustainable Tourism Awards and 3rd Skål Biosphere Sustainable Lifestyle Special Award 2021

MALAGA, SPAIN - On Monday 20 December 2021, the announcement of the Sustainable Tourism Awards winners edition has taken place during the virtual Annual General Assembly of Skål International. The Skål International Sustainable Tourism Awards, launched in 2002, are geared towards enhancing the visibility and grant recognition to entities...
LIFESTYLE
#Fish Farmers#Faroese#Corporate Sustainability#Leadership
matadornetwork.com

Matador 2022 Travel Awards: Sustainable Destination

Rwanda allocates nearly 40 percent of its land to conservation activities, and its conservation revenue-share program is the most generous in Africa. The country is a conservation leader and inspiration not only on the African continent, but around the world. And the country’s approach to travelers is one big reason why this level of ecosystem protection is possible.
TRAVEL
albuquerqueexpress.com

Havells bags the ICSI CSR Excellence award in its Sixth Edition for Managing the Corporate Social Responsibility in Innovation and Sustainability

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Havells India Limited, a leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company has bagged the "ICSI CSR Excellence" award in its 21st edition of ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance, 2021 held in Mumbai on 18th December 2021. Hon'ble Amit Shah, Minister of...
BUSINESS
KNOX News Radio

ND Industrial Comm. awards money for clean sustainable energy projects

The North Dakota Industrial Commission awarded funding today from the Clean Sustainable Energy Fund in the amount of $28 million in grants and $135 million in loans for six projects. “We are excited about the quality and quantity of the projects that were presented today after going through an extensive...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Farmers adopt sustainable agriculture in Uganda

Farmers across Uganda are feeling the impact of climate change, compounded in some cases by historical land degradation caused by overgrazing and burning fields. Some farmers are now being trained to use climate-smart farming , and others rewarding carbon capture innovations. However, more resources need to be channeled locally to make these projects more impactful. Sarah Mawarere spoke to farmers and organisations in different Ugandan districts to find out more about these resilience-building projects and their positive impacts on local communities.Listen to the story on climate-smart agriculture here: Listen to the story on carbon financing here.This article is reproduced here...
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
aithority.com

Prestigious Sustainability Software Award Recognizes Cority As Global Leader In Cloud-Based Solutions

Company’s deep investments in ESG initiatives align with growing demand. Cority a leading global enterprise Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) software provider, announced today it has won Environmental Protection’s 2021 New Product of the Year awardCority a leading global enterprise Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) software provider, announced today it has won Environmental Protection’s 2021 New Product of the Year award in the Software/Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) category. The influential trade publication, which honored Cority for the fourth consecutive year, recognized the company this year for its Sustainability Cloud solution. Cority’s sustainability software solutions complement the company’s full-spectrum suite of environmental, health, safety, quality, and analytics resources designed to empower organizations to achieve net-zero goals; improve sustainability, and environmental, social and health outcomes; boost company resiliency; meet or exceed regulatory requirements; and generate superior long-term financial performance.
SOFTWARE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Assistance for farmers will cover organic certification costs

Pandemic assistance is now available to cover certification costs for farmers who have switched or are in the process of switching to organic agriculture. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing a total of $20 million that farmers can apply for to cover certain expenses from 2020 and 2021 – including the cost of organic […] The post Assistance for farmers will cover organic certification costs appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
AGRICULTURE
thefishsite.com

ICES publishes first aquaculture report

The International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) has published its first ever aquaculture overview, a document that covers the Norwegian Sea ecoregion. ICES’s dedicated Aquaculture Steering Group, led by Michael Rust from NOAA Fisheries, has been a catalyst for this work. "ICES is certainly on the...
AGRICULTURE
thefishsite.com

Nissui reports land-based mackerel milestone

The fish come from hatchery seedlings stocked to the RAS facility in June 2020. Harvested on 25 November, they weighed between 250 and 350 grams but the company intends to reduce the grow-out time and increase stocking densities in a bid to become profitable, according to Seafood Source. Chub mackerel,...
AGRICULTURE
thefishsite.com

Kvarøy Arctic CEO joins Arctic Seafarm Holding

In a step that solidifies its investment in the future of land-based fish farming, Kvarøy Fiskeoppdrett AS and Kvarøy Arctic CEO Alf-Gøran Knutsen joins Arctic Seafarm Holding AS as Chairman of the Board. This week, the project also secures the official governmental permit for the flow-through system,...
INDUSTRY
Silicon Republic

DCU students scoop top award in applied engineering competition

Mechatronic engineering students Eric Redmond and Eamon Kilheany developed a safer way to do pressure tests on closed piping systems. Two Dublin City University (DCU) students have scooped the top prize in the undergraduate category in this year’s Applied Student Engineering Project competition. The competition was held by Engineers...
EDUCATION
aithority.com

Schneider Electric Wins Four CES 2022 Innovation Awards For Sustainability And Smart Home Leadership

Wiser Energy Center receives recognition in both the Sustainability and Smart Home categories for redefining home energy management and resiliency. Merten Ocean Plastic, debuting at CES 2022, receives praise as the first home energy solution made from recycled ocean plastics. New Odace Sustainable collection made from recycled materials named Sustainability...
ECONOMY
KTAL

Texarkana, Texas awarded USDA Farmers Market grant

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Farmers Market is getting a $118,800 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture. City leaders say this grant should expand its marketing and outreach efforts to provide healthier food to the community. The funds will also assist with implementing additional health and safety protocols at the market, and host pop-up farmers’ markets in low to moderate-income neighborhoods.
TEXARKANA, TX

Community Policy