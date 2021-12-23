Faroese fish farmer scoops sustainability award

The Nurturing Co is awarded for its efforts towards climate change, water management and the UN SDGs in the Sustainable Business Awards 2020/2021. Since 2012, The Sustainable Business Awards, organised by Global Initiatives has served to recognise and commend companies that are making a difference to the society and the environment by introducing green initiatives, reducing their resource footprint and improving their efficiency in energy and water usage. The Nurturing Co, which was awarded the Best Social Impact Award in the Sustainable Business Awards 2019, is humbled to be awarded as a winner in the category of Water Management and UN Sustainable Development Goals and significant achievement in the area of climate change and emissions in the Sustainable Business Awards 2020/21.

