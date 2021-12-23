ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

US denies man held in Turkey for fake passport is diplomat

WDBO
 5 days ago

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — U.S. officials denied Thursday that an American citizen arrested in Turkey for allegedly providing a fake passport to a Syrian man is a U.S. diplomat.

Turkish officials said Wednesday they detained a U.S. diplomat at Istanbul Airport on Nov. 11. Authorities in Turkey publicly identified the man only by his initials D.J.K., and said he worked for the U.S. Consulate in Lebanon.

He was later formally arrested on suspicion of selling a forged passport for $10,000.

According to a Turkish police statement, the Syrian man was detained for questioning after he attempted to travel to Germany on a false passport, which was in D.J.K.’s name.

On Thursday, the U.S. State Department said it was aware a U.S. citizen had been detained in Turkey but denied the person was a government diplomat.

The State Department said the detained individual was being provided with the “appropriate consular services.”

Police in Istanbul said security camera footage showed D.J.K. exchanging clothes with the Syrian man at Istanbul Airport and giving him a passport.

Police also seized an envelope containing $10,000 from the diplomat, according to the police statement.

The American was jailed while the Syrian was released pending possible proceedings for falsifying documents, Anadolu said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
BBC

Turkey arrests US citizen over alleged passport handover

Turkish police say they arrested a US citizen at Istanbul airport last month where they suspect he handed over his own passport to a Syrian national. Officers say the Syrian man, identified as RS, was trying to fly to Germany using the document. Police initially said the American man worked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hawaiitelegraph.com

US Says American Arrested in Turkey Not a Diplomat

The United States says a person identified by Turkish authorities as a U.S. diplomat arrested on allegations of selling a fake passport is not a diplomat. 'We are aware of the detention of a U.S. citizen in Turkey. The individual is not a U.S. diplomat. We are providing appropriate consular services,' a State Department spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.
IMMIGRATION
hngn.com

Kamala Harris Says She Cannot Leave Washington Because of the Coronavirus But No One Is Buying it

Kamala Harris has been under critics calling her the worst vice president in the office with the worst poll numbers than President Biden. Saying that staying in Washington due to the pandemic is her excuse for not dealing with domestic issues but was not cutting it her with critics. Her inaction was, according to observers in this crisis, the past year was lamentable, and all she just laughed it off.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Syria condemns Israel's plans to expand Golan settlements

Syria said Monday that Israel’s plans to double the number of settlers living in Israeli-annexed Golan Heights are “dangerous and unprecedented” and only perpetuate its occupation of the territory. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Sunday a multimillion-dollar plan meant to double the number of settlers living in the region that Israel captured from Syria more than five decades ago. The U.S. recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan in 2019. The rest of the international community regards the territory as Israeli occupied.“Syria strongly condemns the dangerous and unprecedented escalation from the Israeli occupation forces in the occupied Syrian...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Polish president vetoes media law slammed by US

Following pressure from the EU and US, Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a media ownership law that critics said was aimed at silencing the US-owned news channel TVN24. "I refuse to sign the radio and television law amendment and am sending it back to parliament to be re-examined. This means that I am vetoing it," Duda said in a televised address. The law, which was adopted by parliament this month, would have prevented companies from outside the European Economic Area from holding a controlling stake in Polish media companies. That would have forced US group Discovery to sell a majority stake in TVN, one of Poland's biggest private TV networks, and its news channel TVN24.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Russian FM: Security talks with US to start after holidays

Talks between Russia and the United States on Moscow’s demand for Western guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine will start immediately after the new year holiday period, Russia's top diplomat announced Monday. “It is with the U.S. that we will carry out the main work of negotiations, which will take place immediately after the new year holidays end,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview Monday. The holidays in Russia will last for 10 days, through Jan. 9. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet...
POLITICS
AFP

'Difficult' Iran nuclear talks resume: EU diplomat

Negotiators trying to save the landmark Iran nuclear deal resumed discussions on Monday with the EU chair warning of "difficult" work ahead. EU diplomat Enrique Mora, who is chairing the talks, said all sides were showing "a clear will to work toward the successful end of this negotiation".
WORLD
AFP

US, Russia to hold Ukraine talks early January in Geneva

The United States and Russia will hold much-anticipated talks in early January on European security and the Ukraine conflict after Moscow demanded NATO halts its eastward expansion. - No concessions - Ryabkov said that Moscow expects the talks with the United States to focus on Russia's security demands.
U.S. POLITICS
WDBO

Syria reports 2nd Israeli attack on vital port in a month

DAMASCUS, Syria — (AP) — Israeli missiles fired from the Mediterranean struck the Syrian port of Latakia early Tuesday, igniting a fire in the container terminal, Syrian state media reported, in the second such attack on the vital facility this month. It is also a rare targeting of...
MIDDLE EAST
