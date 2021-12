If you have one streaming account, odds are it's Netflix. It is also very likely that you think you've watched every single good TV show the service has ever produced. But as anyone who has endlessly scrolled through Netflix's menus can tell you, there is no lack of original content. And whereas smash hits like "Squid Game" have become so ubiquitous that Lizzo is dressing up as a robotic doll, there are still dozens of smaller shows that are more than worthy of a binge.

TV SERIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO