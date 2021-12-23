Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate lands in India on December 26

Just get a $999 Flip 3 or $499 Razr 5G like I did. That's only $100 more if you get them ... spoken like somebody who knows nothing, The Z flip 3 is samsungs BEST SELLING smartphone of Q3 and is ahead by some margin compared to the Fold, yes price probably has something to do with it, but come on, there is no such thing as a niche product, its a foldable with 2021 internals, demand for a smaller phone form factor is an absolute, and given how the foldable tech has pretty much matured now its all about refinements and improving the internals while keeping the costs bordering candybar phones, the flip 3 also represents a 215% sales increase Quarter on Quarter, and a 480% year on year, demand ABSOLUTELY is there for these product.
