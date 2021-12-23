Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate lands in India on December 26

Definately not considering S22Ultra. Too sharp at corners, too bulky, too ugly. S22 or S22+ ma... Personally I like the design and the main reason I wanted a phone from the Note line (well now it's part of the S series) is that they have sharp corners! With the rounded corners their is a significant image loss for me. That's why I'm still using my S7 (Exynos 32GB Single-SIM)! Sadly 32GB aren't enough anymore (I have a microSD card on but I don't put apps on it because it needs to be encrypted, my main reason that I have the microSD is for a back-up, if the device breaks in any way the card becomes useless and the data is gone!), the battery is almost dead and the performance is on about par with the A50S that my brother has and it can't run the latest games and apps smoothly.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO