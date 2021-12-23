ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate lands in India on December 26

gsmarena.com
 5 days ago

There is a lot of people in India, I'm sure more than four will buy it, otherwise they wo......

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

techgig.com

ASUS launches 8 new laptops in India starting at Rs 74,990

To offer a personalised choice for consumers, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS on Tuesday launched new. under ProArt series in India starting at Rs 74,990. Along with the flagship ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, ASUS has unveiled a series of VivoBook across AMD/. Intel. and 14inch/ 16inch variant -- VivoBook Pro 14...
TECHNOLOGY
techgig.com

3 lakh foldable phones to be sold in India in 2022: Report

Top-selling smartphone models from Apple , Samsung and Chinese tech companies are reaching the limits of impressing consumers based on new design elements. Now they are all about the screen!. All the major smartphone makers are quietly working on more and more. foldable. phone models that might use two or...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Huawei to launch P50 Pocket foldable phone on December 23

As we wind down 2021, smartphone makers seem to be taking a potshot at foldable devices. Following the big launch planned for the Oppo Find N foldable, we now hear that Huawei could be coming out with its foldable device. The Chinese tech giant has named it the P50 Pocket phone and this is slated to arrive on December 23.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

ASUS Chromebook CX1 with a military-grade build arrives India, starts at Rs. 18,990 ($250)

True to the hype and teasers, Taiwanese electronics maker ASUS has launched the Chromebook CX1 dual-use laptop with military-grade durability in India. The device will sell at an introductory price of Rs. 18,990 ($250). The Chromebook CX1 comes with an 11.6-inch anti-glare HD display, a spill-resistant keyboard with a 1.5mm key travel and it can turn 180 degrees, thanks to its solid hinge.
TECHNOLOGY
gizmochina.com

Infinix gearing up to launch sub-20,000 INR 5G Phone in India in January

Infinix is gearing up to launch its first 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The company will be releasing a new 5G enabled handset in January 2022, as per a senior official. In an interview with India Today, Anish Kapoor, CEO of Infinix India, confirmed that its first 5G smartphone will be making its way to India, sometime in January. He further added that the Hong Kong based smartphone maker will also be launching a new 55 inch TV, which is set to be released in the first half of next year as well. In other words, apart from entering the 5G handset market, the brand is even expanding its presence outside of smartphones as well.
CELL PHONES
infusenews.com

Xiaomi will release its next flagship phone on December 28

Xiaomi has officially announced the release date for its Xiaomi 12 smartphone series. The Xiaomi 12 phones, which have been the subject of much conjecture, will be unveiled on December 28, the same day as the Mi 11 series was unveiled to the globe last year. In total, four phones are scheduled to be released as part of the series.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Vivo V23 series to launch as India’s first 50MP Eye Autofocus Dual Selfie camera-packing phone

There have been some rumors surrounding the soon-to-be-released vivo V23 series and the launch date for the Indian market. Earlier rumors had put a December date for the unveiling of the V23 series, which was later reviewed to January 2022. The rumors surrounded the V23 5G and the V23 Pro. There is now some form of confirmation that indeed, Indian customers should expect the V23 series berthing in the subcontinent in January.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge with 120W charging is coming on January 6

Anonymous, 1 hour agoNext will be a Xiaomi with 300W charging, and then your battery will explode shortly afterPeople like you also said 120W will make the Mi 10 Ultra explode. Did any Mi 10 Ultra or Mi 11T Pro using 120W charging exploded?. Rating0 |. A1467297. v7Q. Agung Prabowo,...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra official poster leaks

It appears the rumors and leaks of the Galaxy S22 Ultra got the design right. A leaked official poster obtained by LetsGoDigital shows the upcoming flagship next to another member of the S22 series - likely the S22+. The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ will adopt a camera bump similar...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Huawei P50 Pocket comes with gapless folding screen and SD888 chipset

After three generations in the Mate X foldable series, Huawei finally unveiled its first clamshell foldable phone – the Huawei P50 Pocket. It brings a Huawei patented hinge mechanism with no visible gap when closed. P50 Pocket continues the design language laid out by the Huawei P50 series and uses a custom-made 3D structured glass design.
CELL PHONES
bulletin-news.com

Xiaomi Announces Their New Phone Will Launch on December 28

Xiaomi has revealed that the successor to the Mi 11 will be released on December 28th, exactly one year after the original was released. Following the company’s decision to phase out its Mi branding earlier this year, the new portfolio will be known as the Xiaomi 12 series. The...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Watch the Huawei P50 Pocket unveiling live here

Huawei is adding a new phone to its flagship portfolio, and this time it is a foldable one. The P50 Pocket is getting unveiled today, December 23, and the company will livestream the launch on all major social media platforms. The event begins at 08:30 AM CET / 1 PM...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 series dummies pictured, S Pen colors confirmed

We can finally get a good look at the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22, thanks to dummies, provided by UK accessories retailer Mobile Fun. The dummies are representative of the design and dimensions of the three future flagships and we can see how the three sizes compare - from the 6.06-inch Galaxy S22, the 6.55-inch Galaxy S22+, and the (at least) 6.8-inch Galaxy S22 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Top 10 trending phones of week 51

Oppo's Find N foldable phone did stay long in the spotlight and after being the most popular smartphone in our database last week didn't even make the top 10 this time around. Instead all eyes are on the Xiaomi 12, which is due to be announced in two days. It leads from the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which have been in these positions for three weeks now.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Realme GT 2 Pro to come in three versions

We’ve seen plenty of leaks and teasers regarding Realme’s upcoming GT 2 series with some varying designs and it seems the reason for that is Realme is readying three distinct GT 2 Pro phones. According to well-known tipster @OnLeaks we should see a regular Realme GT 2 Pro, a Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition and a GT 2 Pro Camera variant. These will be distinct devices and it remains to be seen if they will all launch on January 4 or at later dates.
TECHNOLOGY

