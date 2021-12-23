‘The Silent Sea’ Looks to the Skies to Save Earth, but Perhaps Lingers Too Long: TV Review

There may be a pause in the Netflix K-drama hit train but it’s understandable, not every risk is going to work out. This Christmas Eve the streaming platform continued its one K-drama a month release and the big budget high profile drama selected to premiere on a big time slot was The Silent Sea. Starring Bae Doo Na, Gong Yoo, and Lee Joon along with a big supporting cast of very recognizable actors and actresses in South Korea, the drama was supposed to be the tentpole of the Netflix 2021 K-drama production slate since it had the biggest names and also the most high brow concept. A true sci-fi story, it takes an Alien and Interstellar (i.e. slow, methodical, tense) approach to space travel, this time with a team of scientists sent to a moon space station to find out why over a hundred scientists perished years earlier. The early reviews range from mixed to tepid, finding the boring and confusing first episode and lack of character development a misstep from what is otherwise a promising story underneath. Looks like the big winner of the year in terms of Netflix produced dramas remains Squid Game followed by Hellbound, My Name, D.P., and Kingdom: Ashin of the North.

