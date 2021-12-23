ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Silent Sea’ Looks to the Skies to Save Earth, but Perhaps Lingers Too Long: TV Review

By Daniel D'Addario
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComparisons between “The Silent Sea” — Netflix’s latest Korean-language drama — and this fall’s streaming phenom “Squid Game” extend well beyond their common tongue. On “The Silent Sea,” a group of desperate individuals enter into a perilous situation as a last-ditch attempt for salvation; their quest begins with the painful recognition...

NME

‘The Silent Sea’ review: the vast unknown belies deadly truths in this nail-biting battle for humanity’s survival

High-stakes missions set against the vast expanses of space are not entirely unfamiliar tropes on TV or in films – we’ve seen countless stories of astronauts and scientists looking beyond the Earth’s atmosphere in search of a second chance at life somewhere in the cosmos, be it Interstellar (2014), The Martian (2015) or Passengers (2016), just to name a few more recent releases. However, Netflix’s The Silent Sea forgoes a far-flung, often fictional planet and opts for a setting much closer to Earth, and yet, somehow remains as mysterious as the rest – the Moon.
geekculture.co

Geek Review: The Silent Sea (Netflix)

These are the qualities that one would expect to feel when watching an apocalyptic drama like The Silent Sea. Sadly, the real emotion that one would feel instead settles somewhere between dreary, dismal, and draggy. Set in the future, we learn that the world is facing a water crisis which...
Den of Geek

The Silent Sea Ending Explained

This The Silent Sea article contains MAJOR spoilers for the Netflix k-drama. Netflix got in one more grim K-drama before Christmas: moon mystery The Silent Sea. Because nothing says Christmas like a spooky, abandoned lunar base! The drama stars Bae Doona (Cloud Atlas, Kingdom) as Dr. Song, an astrobiologist-turned-ethologist who agrees to go on a mission to the lunar base where her sister died in order to retrieve a mysterious “sample.”
Daily Beast

‘The Silent Sea’ Sees the ‘Squid Game’ Cast Reunite for a Spooky Space Thriller

The Silent Sea is the story of a group of astronauts who are sent to an abandoned off-world outpost full of fluorescent lights and white and gray décor, and dark, dank hallways and navigable air vents. At this station, the visitors locate a lone inhabitant who may want one of them as their surrogate mother, and they eventually learn that their mission is not what it first appeared, thanks to the ulterior motives of their bigwig bosses. There’s also, of course, an extraterrestrial menace that threatens to doom them all, as well as Earth’s entire population, should it manage to make the journey back home with them. All of which is to say that, while it may be nominally based on his 2014 short film The Sea of Tranquility, Choi Hang-yong’s eight-episode Netflix series (Dec. 24) is the latest progeny of James Cameron’s sci-fi classic Aliens.
dramabeans.com

Premiere Watch: Moonshine, The One and Only, The Silent Sea

We have a fun assortment of dramas awaiting us this week! Another sageuk awaits (flowery and full of illegal alcohol), a tear-jerker of a melodrama, and a sci-fi adventure on the moon. Moonshine. Time slot: Monday & Tuesday. Broadcaster: KBS. Genre: Romance, sageuk. Episode count: 16. Reasons to watch: The...
Washington Post

What to watch on Christmas Eve: ‘The Silent Sea’ premieres on Netflix

Gold Rush: The Dirt (Discovery at 8) Freddy and Juan invite the Dirt to Freddy’s Colorado retreat for stories and a Cajun boil. Treehouse Masters: Ultimate Builds (Animal Planet at 8) Pete is tasked with building a winter wonderland for Christmas obsessives. How To With John Wilson (HBO at...
koalasplayground.com

Netflix Sci-fi Drama The Silent Sea with Bae Doo Na, Gong Yoo, and Lee Joon Premieres to Tepid Reviews on Christmas Eve

There may be a pause in the Netflix K-drama hit train but it’s understandable, not every risk is going to work out. This Christmas Eve the streaming platform continued its one K-drama a month release and the big budget high profile drama selected to premiere on a big time slot was The Silent Sea. Starring Bae Doo Na, Gong Yoo, and Lee Joon along with a big supporting cast of very recognizable actors and actresses in South Korea, the drama was supposed to be the tentpole of the Netflix 2021 K-drama production slate since it had the biggest names and also the most high brow concept. A true sci-fi story, it takes an Alien and Interstellar (i.e. slow, methodical, tense) approach to space travel, this time with a team of scientists sent to a moon space station to find out why over a hundred scientists perished years earlier. The early reviews range from mixed to tepid, finding the boring and confusing first episode and lack of character development a misstep from what is otherwise a promising story underneath. Looks like the big winner of the year in terms of Netflix produced dramas remains Squid Game followed by Hellbound, My Name, D.P., and Kingdom: Ashin of the North.
Inverse

Silent Sea review: Netflix’s supposed next Squid Game is anything but

Comparing Netflix’s new Korean sci-fi drama The Silent Sea with cultural phenomenon Squid Game feels inherently unfair. Squid Game is the most watched Netflix original series ever, which is the hardest act a show could follow. Yet the entire series seems to beg for the comparison. From shared cast...
allkpop.com

The highly anticipated Korean Netflix series 'The Silent Sea' receives remarkably negative reviews

The anticipated Netflix series 'The Silent Sea' is receiving negative criticism from viewers. Contrary to high expectations, this latest Korean Netflix series is garnering negative reviews from the audience members. On an international level, the 'Hong Kong South China Morning Post' called the show "this year's worst Netflix TV series", and another viewer commented, "I was able to withstand it up to episode 3, but I turned it off because I couldn't handle it anymore."
Vulture

Will Gong Yoo’s Neck Tattoo in The Silent Sea Save Us From Drought? Paradoxically, Yeah.

Spoilers follow for The Silent Sea. There are many mysteries at the heart of The Silent Sea, the South Korean sci-fi miniseries that dropped on Netflix on December 24. Why is humanity so selfish that it allowed the world to plunge into environmental devastation? What help could space exploration, specifically the resources found on the moon, provide? Is there a future for humankind?
thecinemaholic.com

The Silent Sea Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Written by Park Eun-kyo and directed by Choi Hang-yong, ‘The Silent Sea’ is a South Korean web series. It is based on the 2014 short film ‘The Sea of Tranquility,’ which Choi Hang-yong wrote and directed. The space mystery series is set in a dystopian future where Earth gradually becomes desolate, and water is the most precious commodity. Five years after a disastrous incident left 117 people dead at the Balhae Lunar Research Station, South Korean Space and Aeronautics Administration (SAA) sends a crew to retrieve a substance known as the “Sample.” It is later revealed that the Sample has properties that can potentially save humanity from its imminent doom.
TVLine

True Story Knocks Wheel of Time From Top of Nielsen Top 10 Chart, Hawkeye Debuts at No. 2, Cowboy Bebop Rises

Netflix’s True Story landed atop Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming original series. The limited series starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes amassed 943 million minutes viewed across its seven episodes, which for the week of Nov. 22 was good for No. 1. Nielsen notes that the audience for True Story was predominantly African American, with 53 percent of its viewership from Black households. The first two episodes of Disney +’s Hawkeye followed with 852 million minutes viewed, while last week’s champ, Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time adaptation, slipped to third with 663 million minutes viewed across four episodes. Per Nielsen, Hawkeye‘s audience, akin...
Deadline

‘Stay Close’ Creator Harlan Coben: “The Worst Adaptations Are Slavishly Devoted To The Original Text”; Novelist Talks Post-Netflix Plans

“The worst TV adaptations are slavishly devoted to the [original] text,” according to The Stranger creator Harlan Coben, who said he “hopes to continue” working with Netflix as his five-year deal draws to a close. Coben was speaking in a Q&A for his latest Netflix project, Red Production Company’s Stay Close starring Cush Jumbo, Richard Armitage and James Nesbitt, which is set to drop on December 31. The U.S. novelist-turned-screenwriter’s unique five-year deal with the streamer sees him mostly adapt his own novels for shows around Europe and he explained he had no issue with relocating Stay Close from Atlantic City to the British seaside...
The Verge

New trailers: The Northman, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, The Silent Sea, and more

Hello and welcome to the final trailers roundup for 2021, I hope you have enjoyed reading (and watching) these roundups as much as I have enjoyed writing them. There were a lot of really good streaming shows and movies this year despite the persistence of the coronavirus that disrupted so much of our lives. Among my personal favorites were Loki, Succession, Ted Lasso, The Beatles: Get Back, King Richard, and Y: The Last Man (pls someone pick up this show it was just getting started!).
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
