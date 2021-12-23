ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Please Enable JavaScript

huc.edu
 5 days ago

Huc.edu is using a security service for protection...

huc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

2021 was the year the world finally turned on Facebook

Wish 2021 had been a better year? Facebook probably does, too. The company has long been maligned by politicians, media observers, and consumer advocates, but it wasn’t until 2021 that it felt like the tide truly began to turn. Though Facebook had faced scandals in the past, from Cambridge...
INTERNET
TheConversationAU

How 2021 was the year governments really started to wise up against big tech

After all the bad press tech companies have received, would anyone still be surprised to learn the outwardly smiling face of social media conceals a sophisticated data-collection industry? This year’s headlines delivered news of an array of concerning data and privacy violations from the world’s biggest tech players. But interestingly, it also seemed to be the year governments around the world addressed the problem head on. Google in trouble with the ACCC In April, Australia’s consumer watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, took Google to Federal court, citing Australian Consumer Law relating to consumer privacy. It was alleged Google did not clearly...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service#College
AFP

Tech 2022 trends: Meatless meat, Web 3.0, Big Tech battles

After a year that made the terms WFH (work from home) and metaverse instantly recognizable for many people, there are a new set of technological trends headed this way for 2022. Here's a selection of how technology may change lives in the coming year:
MARKETS
The Guardian

Virtual reality check: looking back at our tech predictions of years past

After five seasons of the groundbreaking TV drama Lost, the formula had started to get stale – to say nothing of the endlessly convoluted mystery at its heart. And so, for the sixth and final series, the producers added a new twist: as well as the flashbacks and flash-forwards that had come to define the show, it introduced the flash-sideways, showing the viewers an alternate reality where the no one was ever marooned on a deserted island.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy