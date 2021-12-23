Live updates: Australia state has 2nd day of high caseload

The number of cases in Scotland of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 have more than doubled, Scottish Government figures show.As of 5pm on Thursday, 3,832 confirmed cases were reported, taking the total number of cases of the new variant to 6,154.According to the figures, the increase was caused by a backlog of genotyping results being received by Public Health Scotland that were undertaken in mid-December.The number of people in hospital confirmed to have the new strain has also almost doubled, from 24 on Thursday to 42 on Friday.In total, the number of cases of coronavirus increased by 7,076 since...

