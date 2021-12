In ’s final episode, Kendra and a very special guest reminisce about episodes across. Kendra: Sometimes you’re just so in it, it can be hard to remember. You’re just trying to meet the deadlines. It’s sometimes difficult to be like, oh, right, we’re doing this because we love books and because we want to make a difference in everyday readers’ lives. And we want to support these authors who may not be getting as much attention as they deserve because of one reason or another. And so that’s something that I have always loved about the podcast; that is ultimately why I did this.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO