On Dec. 14, my wife and I attended a gathering at the Hyannis rotary to remind people of the terrible tragedy that took place in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012. We were new to the Grandmothers Against Gun Violence group, but were willing to come out as a testament to that terrible day when more than 20 children, educators and administrators were horrifically gunned down by a deranged young man.

YARMOUTH, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO