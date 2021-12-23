Author Q&A: Geraldine Lloyd releases two books this year in an effort to help empower women

You’ve released two books this year, “The Goddess Groove” and “Love in the time of Terrorists.” I’m curious to learn why — and maybe also how — this sudden burst of publishing.

Physically, mentally and spiritually recovering from two divorces and two Stage 3 cancers that took my voice and a lung was a long and arduous process, with persistent chronic side effects that remain challenging to this day.

In treatment, I realized there was a huge population of women divorcing in their late-40s and 50s, with substance abuse issues after an empty nest and realizing their principle identities had been built on a glacier of thin ice. They, along with myself, wanted something else, something more authentically rewarding to do with their time, and they hadn’t a clue about how to begin a new life of independence and purpose.

Then add everyone everywhere who has survived cancer or is newly diagnosed or has a friend or family member in its throes, and an even greater audience appeared that I hoped I could help.

In my 60s, I abandoned the political, religious and socially-driven disease labels and understood that my progressive dependency upon men, cigarettes, alcohol and marijuana had been survival strategies to find comfort as best as I knew how in the midst of a conditioned chaos — some self-created, some not.

Along with the steady and committed exploration of image and language to communicate these revelations, I continue to utilize a divinely feminine healing power to prompt what is now, in my late-70s, a ripened phase of shameless full disclosure.

“The Goddess Groove” began in 2015 as a website and Facebook page, and when the pandemic hit, I felt prepared to shuffle my way through decades of writings and try to edit and organize a memoir/guide for women like myself who were seeking a divinely feminine-based spirituality that could identify the anthropomorphic religious manipulations that supported damaging labeling and marginalization.

I had written “Love in the Time of Terrorists” in 2004, following a vow of celibacy and a shattering diagnosis of lung cancer — at first as catharsis, and then, 17 years later, during the pandemic, as a re-organization of the material to affirm how socially-driven, systemic romanticism still persists as the intentional saboteur of women’s belief in their creative capacities beyond coupling and mothering. Using two specific love affairs as examples, I was able to expand upon the manipulation of primitive patriarchal precepts that blinded me from owning my talents and utilizing my experience as a substantive tool for helping others.

Did these pandemic times afford you more time to work on your writing?

There hasn’t been a day for 30 years that I haven’t drawn, illustrated, collaged, painted or written something. In 2001, I did a huge downsizing and simplified my material world into a working space for art, writing, reading and the practical functions of bed, bath and beyond. I’m not a foodie, so my kitchen doubles as my art studio.

Discovering I could create a sacred space, an environment to spark creativity, has been an exciting and ongoing discipline. The pull from my desk to avoid the kind of solitude writing demands was the initial needle in a haystack I had to address. So the pandemic was a bittersweet opportunity to create a daily routine of uninterrupted focus, to delete and edit the nonessential, and to produce.

Aside from having to reconcile a media-driven repetitive global suffering that could shut me down for days, with an inspired time of personal productivity, I needed a project to keep me centered and get me started on self-publishing. I’d met an artist, Gretchen Miller, and together we committed to mail each other a work of art on the same day each week. Both snail mailed or hand delivered to our doorsteps, we amassed an impressive body of work that I hope to eventually find a venue for some day.

Unlike me, who’s what the art community labels a self-taught, visionary or outsider artist, Gretchen has a master’s degree in fine art from RIT in Rochester, New York, and is currently working toward her certification as a therapeutic art/life coach for women in recovery. We seemed to fill in each other’s blank spots and connected right away. Along with the technical support Gretchen provided and my friend Samantha Cable, who launched “Cancer Calling,” I am now published on Amazon.com.

Have you started any new routines or rituals during the pandemic that you enjoy?

Zooming and social media has been a huge buffer to the encroaching isolation of aging that has been aggravated by the pandemic. Connecting daily with recovered and recovering people has become a ritual, allowing me a loving and judgment-free environment to make new friends all over the world on a daily basis. Crisis often stimulates unforeseen options, so opportunities have been presented to influence the public’s opinion of women, addiction, disability and the solutions of creativity and spirituality.

What’s the greatest lesson you’ve learned during the pandemic?

I think I’ve already learned most of life’s hard lessons, so this time of collective hardship has amplified an already deeply held belief, that God/Goddess truly exists everywhere, that it exists in me, and because I know it exists in me, I can see that it exists in others. And in others I see daily the kind of courage, resilience and endurance that makes me, as a temporary human, all the more grateful for having come home to my true identity.

What brought you to goddess spirituality in your own journey?

Explained in detail in the book, I believe it was the attentive yearning for the missing link of who and what this thing called God really is. Questioning that was stimulated by desperation and despair that opened a portal into discovering a book written in a language that cracked open the ancient truths that had been buried inside me and had gone unacknowledged for generations.

How have your views of the patriarchy and the goddess evolved over time?

Since I was born in the ’40s and raised in the ’50s, the “patriarchy” wasn’t an available construct for diagnosing my “Resurrection Road” discontent. So when the bookends of wife and mother as identity collapsed in 1990, as a single woman at 47, I woke up to the personal and collective control of a male-dominated world. My version of Dante’s Inferno followed, and what felt like an unescapable hell became a long, painful process of reclamation and transformation.

How did studying the goddess change your worldview? How did it change your daily life?

When any part of you is removed, whether it’s an organ or a belief system, other parts adapt, compensate. You change and get stronger. Examining women’s history and my own narrative through the lens of goddess psychology upended and destroyed any and all ideas of gender-based inferiority I had mentally scripted as reality. I could see in the myths of six distinct archetypes, represented as Greek goddesses, where I had put all my energy, attention and hopes — to be loved, to feel safe and to feel that I was important beyond my biological imperatives.

If you could give one piece of advice to younger folks, women in particular, about living — or sum up “The Goddess Groove” in one sentence — what would you say?

Listen to no one but yourself, and when that stops working, read. All the answers are right at your fingertips.

Your writing, as well as your visual art, often includes short aphorisms. This book repeats the phrase “You’re in the groove when …” with insights into living an authentic life. Why was it important for you to give readers short nuggets like this?

For me, being in the “groove” is synonymous with “joy,” that effervescence of spirit within us that, when experienced, dispels doubt, that opiate of confusion that systems of social authority install, enforce and defend. Truth is as close as our willingness to look for it. So I offer those “aha” moments of clarity that I believe we all have within us.

At points in the book, you talk about how you saw the goddesses personified in people you met in your life. I’m curious which goddess you resonate with the most. I’m gonna guess Aphrodite.

Yes, I had completely taken on Aphrodite’s wounds as my own. Aphrodite, the Greek Goddess of Love, has evolved by way of the Greeks as a literary machination into an overwrought ideation of what the perfect woman should be — an erotic, emotionally submissive conduit of man’s every whim. I both happily and stupidly played that part well enough to eventually win an independence that allows me today to sit humbly in the shadow of Athena, Goddess of Wisdom. I hope to serve her well.

Geraldine Lloyd’s book are available in paperback and ebook forms on amazon.com.