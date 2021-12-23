March 2022 Special Section – LSRPA: A Climate of Change

To increase availability of COVID-19 testing in the state, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will establish a surge testing site in New Jersey. The site will be part of the CDC’s Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) for COVID-19 Surge Response effort, which partners with pharmacies and commercial laboratories to provide free testing resources to underserved communities. The New Jersey Department of Health is working with CDC officials to determine a location for the surge testing site, when a location is selected and a timeline for opening is established it will be announced to the public.

