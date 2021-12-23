ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
March 2022 Special Section – LSRPA: A Climate of Change

Cover picture for the articleOur environment is changing, and adaptation is a necessity. In this special section, the Licensed Site Remediation Professionals Association (LSRPA) will discuss how the industry is dealing with climate change and its new realities....

NJEDA Opens Application for $2M Arts and Innovation Festival Challenge Grant

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has begun accepting applications for the NJ Arts and Innovation Festival Challenge Grant. This competitive grant will provide $2 million to a for-profit or nonprofit entity to support the organization and execution of an arts and innovation festival in 2022. The application can be found at https://www.njeda.com/arts-and-innovation-festival-challenge/.
New Federal COVID-19 Testing Site Coming to NJ

To increase availability of COVID-19 testing in the state, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will establish a surge testing site in New Jersey. The site will be part of the CDC’s Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) for COVID-19 Surge Response effort, which partners with pharmacies and commercial laboratories to provide free testing resources to underserved communities. The New Jersey Department of Health is working with CDC officials to determine a location for the surge testing site, when a location is selected and a timeline for opening is established it will be announced to the public.
Student Interns Help Small Businesses Survive the Pandemic

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of exceptional Ramapo College students has been coming to the rescue of small businesses, assisting them with their learned academic know-how under the guidance of the New Jersey Small Business Development Center (NJSBDC) at Ramapo College. The Economic Recovery Task Force Initiative (ERTFI), created...
