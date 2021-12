Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A report from Autocar claims that Audi is very close to joining Formula 1. The outlet cites a letter sent from the German automaker to the FIA, stating that they are “close to the finish line” and that will “confirm our Formula 1 entry early next year.” Audi’s entry to the F1 grid may be made possible thanks to the new power unit rules that will come into play in 2026.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO