Ontario County Hospitals Full of COVID Patients (Video)
Ontario County government and health leaders joined Wednesday to report the surge in COVID-19 cases and a shortage of nursing...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Ontario County government and health leaders joined Wednesday to report the surge in COVID-19 cases and a shortage of nursing...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 1