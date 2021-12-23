Ontario County Hospitals Full of COVID Patients (Video)

Habitat for Humanity of Seneca County has received a $10,000 donation from ITT Goulds Pumps, Inc. to help with current and future building projects. There are many families in Seneca County in great need of adequate housing and it is the mission of HFHSC to eradicate that need. Over the past 20 years, HFHSC has provided housing to nearly 30 families while investing $2.3 million in those homes. HFHSC builds or renovates at least one home every year. The four homes from the 2021 building season are on schedule to be completed in early 2022. Two additional building projects are currently planned for 2022.

SENECA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO