ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County, NY

Ontario County Hospitals Full of COVID Patients (Video)

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 5 days ago

Ontario County government and health leaders joined Wednesday to report the surge in COVID-19 cases and a shortage of nursing...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
FL Radio Group

Six New COVID Related Deaths in Steuben County

The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification Monday of six COVID-related deaths. This brings the total number of COVID deaths in Steuben County to 269. Male resident from the Town of Hornellsville who died at age 67. Female resident from the Town of Erwin who died at age 94.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Free KN95 Masks Today In Seneca County

Seneca County is holding free KN95 mask distribution events today all over the county. The county says they’ll be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:. All Town/Village Halls in the county. The Seneca County Office Building at 1 DiPronio Dr. in Waterloo. The Seneca County...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ontario County, NY
Health
County
Ontario County, NY
City
Ontario, NY
Ontario County, NY
Government
FL Radio Group

More COVID Deaths Reported in Finger Lakes

Thursday saw 69 COVID-19 related deaths reported in New York with four of those deaths occurring in the Finger Lakes region. According to the state’s data, Cayuga, Ontario, Seneca, and Steuben counties reported one death each related to the virus. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Excelsior Pass Available to Veterans Vaccinated Against COVID at VA Facilities

The Excelsior Pass and Excelsior Pass Plus are now available to all military veterans who received their shots at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital or health care facility in New York. The state Office of Information Technology Services, the Division of Veterans’ Services, the Department of Health, the Executive Chamber, and representatives of the federal government worked together to ensure that now, nearly 117,000 currently eligible military veterans can retrieve their secure proof of vaccination from the State’s Excelsior Pass platform and fully participate in the State’s reopening.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FL Radio Group

Camper Fire Slows Thruway Traffic In Seneca County

A 78-year-old Georgia woman was driving along the New York State Thruway Monday morning when she suddenly saw flames inside her camper. State Police say Judy Tolbert, was traveling east in the Town of Tyre near the Waterloo Exit when the fire started. She quickly pulled over to the side of the interstate and got out of the vehicle.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Gov. Hochul Announces Water Grants for Region

Governor Kathy Hochul announced $23 million dollars in state grants to help improve water quality across New York State while mitigating the effects of climate change. Through the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation’s Green Innovation Grant Program, $20.8 million is being awarded to 17 projects that incorporate green stormwater infrastructure, as well as implement energy and water efficiency measures.
SENECA FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#County Government#Covid#County Administrator#Omicron
FL Radio Group

Firefighters Minimize Damage to Ithaca Home on Sunday

Firefighters spent two hours Sunday morning putting out a house fire in the 200 block of Stone Quarry Road in Ithaca. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported seeing light smoke coming from inside of the house. The fire was discovered in the walls and floors surrounding the fireplace. Firefighters were able to limit the amount of damage and the home’s occupants were allowed to go back inside.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FL Radio Group

Missing Cayuga County Woman Found

A missing Cayuga County woman has been reunited with her family. The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office reports 71 year old Wendy Burke went missing on Christmas Eve in the Village of Meridian. She was found Christmas day and reunited with her family. The Sheriff’s Office says Burke suffers from dementia.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

33rd COVID-19 Related Death Reported in Yates County

Another Yates County resident has passed away after previously testing positive for COVID-19. According to Public Health, the person was in their 80’s. The county has recorded 33-COVID related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The county on Wednesday reported 13 new cases and 15 new recoveries and the total number of active cases stands at 104.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

ITT Gould Pumps Donates $15K to Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity of Seneca County has received a $10,000 donation from ITT Goulds Pumps, Inc. to help with current and future building projects. There are many families in Seneca County in great need of adequate housing and it is the mission of HFHSC to eradicate that need. Over the past 20 years, HFHSC has provided housing to nearly 30 families while investing $2.3 million in those homes. HFHSC builds or renovates at least one home every year. The four homes from the 2021 building season are on schedule to be completed in early 2022. Two additional building projects are currently planned for 2022.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Schuyler County to Appoint New Administrator Monday

Schuyler County Deputy Administrator Fonda Chronis will be appointed County Administrator at the county’s Year-End meeting on Monday. Chronis will replace Tim O’Hearn, who is retiring after 17 years in the position. O’Hearn announced he was retiring last spring but said he would continue on in the role until a replacement could be appointed.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Nurses for our Future Scholarship Announced

One thousand new or current healthcare workers will be eligible for a new scholarship drawing. Governor Hochul announced Wednesday that the Nurses for our Future Scholarship is now open for applications. This incentive will cover the cost of tuition for those seeking to earn an Associates or Bachelors Degree in nursing at public colleges as well as out-of-state licensed nurses who decide to relocate and practice in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FL Radio Group

Steuben County Adds Another Vax Clinic Before Year’s End

Steuben County Public Health is holding another COVID-19 vaccination clinic before year’s end. Next Tuesday will see Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered at the Civil Defense Training Center in Bath from 12:00-4:00pm. Registration is encouraged; however, walk-in are accepted. Public Health also says Friday clinics will...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Boiler Blast At Seneca County Prison

An explosion this week at a building on the soon-to-be-closed Willard Drug Treatment Campus. The blast Monday morning in the old Willard Psychiatric Center administration building is being blamed on the building’s steam boiler heating system. The blast, according to the Finger Lakes Times, blew out 10 windows and...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy