Shiba Inu, the Ethereum-based token that stole the spotlight earlier this year, was the most viewed cryptocurrency on cryptocurrency ranking site CoinMarketCap. The joke coin, which ended up being the best-performing cryptocurrency of the year, attracted a whopping 188 million views, solidifying its place in the mainstream. It has significantly outperformed Bitcoin (145 million) and rival Dogecoin (107 million). Ethereum and Cardano come in fourth and fifth places with 86 million and 81 million views, respectively.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO